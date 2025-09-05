Split-Brain Recovery in HA Installation

If the split-brain issue is not resolved, perform the below steps.

Step 1: Run the following command to clear the cluster failure.

Step 2: Manually choose a node where data modifications will be discarded.

It is called the split-brain victim. Choose wisely; all modifications will be lost! When in doubt, run a backup of the victim’s data before you continue.

When running a Pacemaker cluster, you can enable maintenance mode. If the split-brain victim is in the Primary role, bring down all applications using this resource. Now switch the victim to the Secondary role: