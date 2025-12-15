NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description Clustered Telemetry Added the Clustered Telemetry feature which enables multiple telemetry data collection instances across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in the InfiniBand fabric. This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution. For more information, refer to Telemetry. CLI Commands Added the " ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix " CLI command as part of the Clustered Telemetry feature UFM Plugins Updated plugin versions as follows: gNMI Telemetry Plugin v1.3.8-5

Log Streamer Plugin v1.0.2-0

Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.3.0-2 Integrated the following plugins: UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin v1.23.1-37572181

IB Link Resiliency Plugin v1.1.5-7 UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 25.11.18-3 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.11 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 6.1.11 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.34.1-10 MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-5.1.4.0 Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.5050

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.