Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
Feature
Description
Clustered Telemetry
Added the Clustered Telemetry feature which enables multiple telemetry data collection instances across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in the InfiniBand fabric. This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution. For more information, refer to Telemetry.
CLI Commands
Added the
"
UFM Plugins
Updated plugin versions as follows:
Integrated the following plugins:
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 25.11.18-3
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.11
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 6.1.11
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.34.1-10
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-5.1.4.0
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.5050
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.