Introduction
This manual is intended for system administrators responsible for the installation, configuration, management and maintenance of the software and hardware of UFM Enterprise Appliance. NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments.
UFM provides a central management console, including the following main features:
Pluggable platform for advanced functionality and third-party plugins
Fabric dashboard including congestion detection and analysis
Advanced real-time health and performance monitoring
Fabric health reports
Threshold-based alerts
Fabric segmentation/isolation
Quality of Service (QoS)
Routing optimizations
Central device management
Task automation
Logging
High availability
Daily Report: Statistical information of the fabric during the last 24 hours
Event management
Client certificate authentication
Chassis health monitoring