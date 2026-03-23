NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 26.01.18-5 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.23.20 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 6.1.11 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.34.1-18 MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-6.1.6.1 (LTS23-U6) Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.5124

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.