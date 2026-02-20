On This Page
Appendix - Deploy and Run UFM Plugins
UFM plugins are service programs that can be dynamically loaded to extend the functionality of UFM Enterprise.
The plugins are Docker containers, and their life cycle is being managed by UFM.
Functions commonly added by optional UFM plugins include:
gNMI (gnmi_t elemetry)
Tools (tools)
The UFM plugin lifecycle is managed by UFM. It is the user's responsibility to pull/load the plugin Docker container image on both master and standby nodes.
Add - The plugin’s data is copied to the host. In case UFM is running, it will be started.
Disable - The plugin is stopped immediately if UFM is running, and it will not start upon UFM start. However, its data is still accessible via the host.
Enable - The plugin is re-started immediately if UFM running or on the next UFM start.
Remove - The plugin is stopped, and all its data is removed.
Upgrade - The plugin data may be upgraded. The new version is set in the plugin's configuration file upon upgrade completion.
The plugin’s Docker container is started/stopped upon UFM start/stop. In case UFM is already running when the plugin is added/enabled, it will be started. While in case it is disabled/removed, it will be stopped.
The plugin to be disabled prior to upgrade. After the upgrade completion, it should be re-enabled.
Pull the UFM plugin image. Run:
ufmapl (config) # docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt:
1.1.
1-
17
Alternatively, load the UFM plugin image. Run:
ufmapl (config) # image fetch sftp:
//root:123456@192.168.1.10/tmp/ufm-plugin-ndt_1.1.1-17-docker.img.gzufmapl (config) # docker load ufm-plugin-ndt_1.
1.1-
17-docker.img.gz
Review the plugin image.
ufmapl (config) # show docker images --------------------------------------------------------------------- Image Version Created Size Digest --------------------------------------------------------------------- mellanox/ufm-plugin-ndt
1.1.
1-
17
2months ago
1.59GB <none>
Deploy the plugin. Run:
ufmapl (config) # ufm plugin ndt add tag
1.1.
1-
17
Review the plugin settings. Run:
ufmapl (config) # show ufm plugin Plugin ndt: Enabled: Yes Plugin tag:
1.1.
1-
17Shared volumes: /opt/ufm/files/log:/log,/dev:/host_dev HTTPD port:
8980HTTPD file: Present State: running CPU limit: unlimited
For the relevant CLI commands, refer to UFM Plugins and Docker Container.