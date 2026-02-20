NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description AAA, TACACS+ Authorization Added TACACS+ per session authorization, where authorization is performed once per CLI session and commands are allowed based on privilege level: priv_lvl = 15: Admin privileged users authorized to run all commands.

priv_lvl = 7: Monitor privileged users authorized to run only show commands.

All other privilege levels: Non privileged users who are not authorized to run any commands. CLI Commands Added the following CLI commands: tacacs-server authorization-type

tacacs-server authentication-mode

tacacs-server accounting enable UFM Plugins Updated plugin versions as follows: gNMI Telemetry Plugin v1.4.1-9

Log Streamer Plugin v1.0.2-4

Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.3.1-1

IB Link Resiliency Plugin v1.2.1-10

UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin v1.24.2-43766376 UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 26.01.18-5 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.24.1 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 6.2.1 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.35.0-159 MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-6.1.6.1 Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.5124

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.

For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.