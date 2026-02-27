NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.15.2
Changes and New Features

NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature

Description

AAA, TACACS+ Authorization

Added TACACS+ per session authorization, where authorization is performed once per CLI session and commands are allowed based on privilege level:

  • priv_lvl = 15: Admin privileged users authorized to run all commands.

  • priv_lvl = 7: Monitor privileged users authorized to run only show commands.

  • All other privilege levels: Non privileged users who are not authorized to run any commands.

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

UFM Plugins

Updated plugin versions as follows:

  • gNMI Telemetry Plugin v1.4.1-9

  • Log Streamer Plugin v1.0.2-4

  • Tools (NVP) Plugin v2.3.1-1

  • IB Link Resiliency Plugin v1.2.1-10

  • UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin v1.24.2-43766376

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 26.01.18-5

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.24.2

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 6.2.1

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.35.0-159

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-6.1.6.1

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.5124

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.

For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.
