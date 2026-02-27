Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
Feature
Description
AAA, TACACS+ Authorization
Added TACACS+ per session authorization, where authorization is performed once per CLI session and commands are allowed based on privilege level:
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
UFM Plugins
Updated plugin versions as follows:
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 26.01.18-5
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.24.2
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 6.2.1
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft- 4.35.0-159
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-6.1.6.1
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.5124
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
For UFM High-Availability Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM High-Availability User Guide.