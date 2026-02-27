NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.15.2
UFM Commands

General

ufm start

ufm start

no ufm start

Starts UFM.

The no form of the command stops UFM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes


show ufm status

show ufm status

Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Updated command output

1.4.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm status
 
Cluster name: ufmcluster
WARNING: corosync and pacemaker node names do not match (IPs used in setup?)
Stack: corosync
Current DC: swx-ufm3-02 (version 1.1.18-2b07d5c5a9) - partition with quorum
Last updated: Thu Jun  1 19:06:57 2023
Last change: Thu Jun  1 19:06:11 2023 by root via crm_resource on swx-ufm3-02
 
2 nodes configured
5 resources configured
 
Online: [ swx-ufm3-01 swx-ufm3-02 ]
Full list of resources:
 
Master/Slave Set: ha_data_drbd_master [ha_data_drbd]
     Masters: [ swx-ufm3-01 ]
     Slaves: [ swx-ufm3-02 ]
Resource Group: ufmcluster-grp
     ha_data_file_system        (ocf::heartbeat:Filesystem):    Started swx-ufm3-01
     ufm-ha-watcher     (systemd:ufm-ha-watcher):       Started swx-ufm3-01
     ufm-enterprise     (systemd:ufm-enterprise):       Started swx-ufm3-01
 
Daemon Status:
  corosync: active/enabled
  pacemaker: active/enabled
  pcsd: active/enabled
DRBD_RESOURCE:     ha_data
DRBD_CONNECTIVITY: Connected
DISK_STATE:        UpToDate
DRBD_ROLE:         Primary
PEER_DISK_STATE:   UpToDate
PEER_DRBD_ROLE:    Secondary
DRBD Sync Status:
version: 8.4.10 (api:1/proto:86-101)
srcversion: 7C5B8378BE913D722F67EFD 
0: cs:Connected ro:Primary/Secondary ds:UpToDate/UpToDate C r-----
    ns:9044 nr:159762612 dw:159771656 dr:2813 al:48 bm:0 lo:0 pe:0 ua:0 ap:0 ep:1 wo:d oos:0
 
 ===========================================================================================
                                    UFM Main Processes
===========================================================================================
ModelMain          Process is : [ Running ]
Opensm             Process is : [ Running ]
Unhealthy Ports    Process is : [ Running ]
Daily Report       Process is : [ Running ]
UFM Health         Process is : [ Running ]
UFM Telemetry      Process is : [ Running ]
UFM                Running
=======================================
HA Summary
=======================================
Local
=======================================
Primary IP            11.0.0.11
Secondary IP          10.209.44.115
DRBD                  Running Primary
DRBD State            ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate
=======================================
Peer
=======================================
Primary IP            11.0.0.12
Secondary IP          10.209.44.116
DRBD                  Running Secondary
DRBD State            ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate
=======================================
swx-ufm3-01 (config) #

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

  • The output example above is taken from a high-availability setup

  • If working in HA mode, you will receive information on the HA status

The process status can be one of the below:

  • Running – the process is running

  • Stopped – the process is not running


UFM License

ufm license install

ufm license install <url>

Installs a UFM license file from a remote host.

Syntax Description

url

https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm license install scp://root:123456@10.209.1.21/tmp/volt-ufm-advanced.lic

Related Commands

ufm license delete

show ufm license

Notes

  • The license format must be as follow: volt-ufm-*.lic, mlnx-ufm-*.lic or nvidia-ufm-*.lic

  • Duplicate license are not permitted. You must delete the previous license before installing the new one.


ufm license delete

ufm license delete <filename>

Deletes a UFM license file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

filename

UFM license filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm license delete volt-ufm-advanced.lic

Related Commands

ufm license install

show ufm license

Notes


show ufm license

show ufm license [json-print]

Displays UFM license information.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.13.1

Added the [json-print] option

1.6.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm license
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|Customer ID |SN | swName | Type | MAC Address | Exp. Date   |Limit| Functionality | Status |
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|495760397 |123456778   |UFM |Evaluation     |NA |2090-11-21     |1024 |Advanced |Valid   |
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

Related Commands

ufm license install

ufm license delete

Notes


show files ufm-license

show files ufm-license

Displays a list of UFM license files

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show files ufm-license
nvidia-ufm-advanced.lic

Related Commands

ufm license delete

Notes


UFM Configuration Management

ufm configuration delete

ufm configuration delete <zip-file>

Deletes a configuration zip file from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zip filename to delete

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm configuration delete ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration importufm configuration exportufm configuration fetch

Notes


ufm configuration export

ufm configuration export [<zip-file>]

Exports UFM configuration to a file (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

zip-file

UFM configuration of exporting the zip file

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm configuration export

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration importufm configuration deleteufm configuration fetch

Notes

If no zip file is provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-config-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-config-20130327-153314.zip)


ufm configuration fetch

ufm configuration fetch <url>

Downloads UFM configuration files from a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

url

The URL path from where the configuration file can be downloaded.

https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm configuration fetch usb:/ufmapp/ufmconf1.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration importufm configuration exportufm configuration delete

Notes


ufm configuration import

ufm configuration import <zip-file> [upgrade]

Imports UFM configuration from a file (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

zip-file

Zip filename from which to import

upgrade

Imports UFM-SDN Appliance configuration from a previous version and upgrades it to the latest one

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm configuration import ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip

Related Commands

ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration exportufm configuration deleteufm configuration fetch

Notes


ufm configuration upload

ufm configuration upload <filename> <url>

Uploads UFM configuration to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).

Syntax Description

filename

The UFM configuration of uploading the file name

url

The URL path from where the configuration file can be uploaded. Supported formats: https, scp and sftp. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm configuration upload ufm-config-20121128-180857.zip scp://mlnx:123456@172.30.3.201/tmp

Related Commands

ufm configuration export

ufm configuration importufm configuration delete

Notes


show files ufm-configuration

show files ufm-configuration

Displays a list of UFM configuration zip archives.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.6.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show files ufm-configuration
ufm-config-20231105-102019.zip

Related Commands

Notes


Data Management

ufm data reset

ufm data reset

Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm data reset
This command resets UFM data (configuration and database) and consequently deletes installed web client related certificates.
Are you sure you wish to proceed? [yes/no] yes
 
UFM reset to factory defaults finished successfully.

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

This command is available in standalone mode only. For resetting UFM in HA mode, refer to no ufm ha.


ufm data backup

ufm data backup [<backup-file>][with-telemetry]

Backs up UFM data files.

Syntax Description

backup file

Backup file name to be generated

with-telemetry

Backup UFM historical telemetry

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm data backup ufm-backup.zip

Related Commands

Notes


ufm data upload

ufm data upload <zip file> <URL>

Uploads UFM data files to a remote host or a USB device.

Syntax Description

URL

Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # fm data upload ufm-backup-20210716-130311.zip scp://mlnx:1234Kb@172.30.3.201/tmp

Related Commands

Notes


ufm data fetch

ufm data fetch <URL>

Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

URL

Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm data fetch scp://mlnx:1234Kb@172.30.3.201/tmp

Related Commands

Notes


ufm data restore

ufm data restore <zip file>

Restores UFM data files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config)  # ufm data restore ufm-backup-20210716-122851.zip

Related Commands

Notes


ufm data delete

ufm data delete <zip file>

Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm data delete ufm-backup-20210716-122851.zip

Related Commands

Notes


ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3

ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3

Modifies UFM-SDN settings to fit the UFM Enterprise Appliance cluster

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.10.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3

Related Commands

ufm data backup

ufm data restore

Notes


Management Interface Monitoring

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

no ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

Enables monitoring of the management interface.

The no form of the command disables monitoring of the management interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval

ufm mgmt-interfaceshow ufm mgmt-interface

Notes


ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>

Configures the management interface monitoring interval.

Syntax Description

time

The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.

Default

10 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval 15

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interfaceshow ufm mgmt-interface

Notes


ufm mgmt-interface

ufm mgmt-interface <interface>

Configures the management interface to be monitored.

Syntax Description

interface

Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eno8303, eno8403)

Default

eno8303

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm mgmt-interface eth0

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interface monitor intervalshow ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

N/A


show ufm mgmt-interface

show ufm mgmt-interface [json-print]

Displays the management interface settings.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.13.1

Added the [json-print] option

1.4.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm mgmt-interface
 
Management interface monitoring:
   Interface name:      eno8303
   Enabled:             Yes
   Monitoring interval: 10 seconds

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interface monitor intervalufm mgmt-interface

Notes


UFM Logs

show ufm logging

show ufm logging [json-print]

Displays logging configuration.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.13.1

Added the [json-print] option

1.4.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm logging
Number of archived log files to keep: 15
Log rotation size threshold:          100M
 
Ufm-log level:          WARNING
Syslog:
   Enabled:             No
   Server:              Local
   Level:               WARNING
   Ufm-log enabled:     No
   Ufm-events enabled:  No
swx-ufm3-01 (config) #

Related Commands

Notes


ufm logging syslog enable

ufm logging syslog enable

no ufm logging syslog enable

Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.

The no form of the command disables sending UFM logs to syslog.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.


ufm logging syslog

ufm logging syslog <host:port>

no ufm logging syslog

Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.

The no form of the command sends UFM logs to the local syslog server.

Syntax Description

port

Remote syslog hostname and port

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog 172.30.36.120:514

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.


ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable

ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable

no ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable

Send UFM log messages to a syslog server

The no form of the command disables sending UFM log messages to a syslog server

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.


ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

no ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.

The no form disables the ability to log UFM event messages to syslog server

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.


ufm logging syslog stream-log

ufm logging syslog stream-log <log-file>

no ufm logging syslog stream-log <log-file>

Stream log messages to a remote syslog server.

The no form of the command disables streaming log messages to a syslog server.

Syntax Description

<log-file>

Log file name to be streamed relative path to / opt /ufm/files/log

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.12.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog stream-log opensm.log

Related Commands

ufm logging syslog enable, ufm logging syslog <host:port>, show ufm logging

Notes


ufm logging level

ufm logging level <log-level>

Sets the severity level of certain log messages.

Syntax Description

log-level

  • CRITICAL – critical conditions

  • DEBUG – debug-level messages

  • ERROR – error conditions

  • INFO – informational messages

  • WARNING – warning conditions

Default

WARNING

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl  (config) # ufm logging level WARNING

Related Commands

Notes


show ufmhealth log

show ufmhealth log [continuous | files | matching | not ]]

Displays UFM health event log.

Syntax Description

continuous

Displays new event log messages as they arrive. Press 'Ctrl+C' to quit from output view.

files

Displays archived log files

matching

Displays event logs that match a given regular expression

not

Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl  (config) # show ufmhealth log
2013-09-03 14:36:30.423 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:37:00.426 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:37:30.428 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:38:00.431 ufm   INIT    Request Polling Delta Fabric
2013-09-03 14:38:02.175 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.105.153 message type 10
2013-09-03 14:38:02.193 ufm   WARNING Failed to parse host response from host 172.30.11.161 message type 10

Related Commands

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.


show ufmhealth log files

show ufmhealth log files [number | matching <regex> | not ]]

Displays UFM health event log.

Syntax Description

number

Displays new event log messages as they arrive

matching

Displays event logs that match a given regular expression

not

Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufmhealth log files

Related Commands

Notes


show ufm event log

show ufm event log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]

Displays current event log file in a scrollable pager.

Syntax Description

matching

Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config)  #  show ufm event log matching INFO
2021-07-20 09:35:31.551 [1] [352] INFO [Logical_Model] Grid [Grid]: Network management is added
2021-07-20 09:35:34.454 [3] [604] INFO [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Fabric Analysis Report succeeded
2021-07-20 09:40:31.957 [5] [604] INFO [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Fabric Analysis Report succeeded
...

Related Commands

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.


show ufm event log continuous

show ufm event log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]

Displays new event log messages as they arrive.

Syntax Description

matching

Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm event log continuous not matching INFO
2021-07-20 09:38:33.192 [4] [406] WARNING [Communication_Error] Grid [Grid]: Failed to get sysinfo for switch 0002c903005dd830
2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 [10] [394] CRITICAL [Module_Status] Switch [default(6) / Switch: switch-system / NA / NA] [dev_id: 0002c903005dd830]: Module PS 2 on switch-system(10.10.10.10) status is fatal
2021-07-20 10:36:23.961 [40] [518] CRITICAL [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Process periodic_report_runner is down.

Related Commands

show ufm console event log

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.


show ufm event log files

show ufm event log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]

Lists all archived log files available.

Syntax Description

file-number

Displays the selected archived event log file

matching

Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm event log files

Related Commands

show ufm event log

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.

show ufm console log

show ufm console log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]

Displays current console event log file in a scrollable pager.

Syntax Description

matching

Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) #  show ufm console log
2021-07-20 13:34:49.090 ufm   INIT    Prometheus Client: Request time = 0.005601406097412109, Total Processing time = 0.011138916015625
2021-07-20 13:34:49.092 ufm   INIT    handled device stats. (10) 3887.93 devices/sec. (18) 6998.28 ports/sec, queue: 9
2021-07-20 13:35:19.115 ufm   INIT    Telemetry packet: size:  0.043 MB, transfer rate: 7.684 MB/sec
2021-07-20 13:35:19.120 ufm   INIT    Prometheus Client: Request time = 0.0056459903717041016, Total Processing time = 0.010822296142578125
...

Related Commands

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.


show ufm console log continuous

show ufm console log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]

Displays new event log messages as they arrive.

Syntax Description

matching

Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm console log continuous matching CRITICAL
2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 eventlog CRITICAL 2021-07-20 09:40:33.825 [10] [394] CRITICAL [Module_Status] Switch [default(6) / Switch: switch-system / NA / NA] [dev_id: 0002c903005dd830]: Module PS 2 on switch-system(10.10.10.10) status is fatal
2021-07-20 10:36:23.962 eventlog CRITICAL 2021-07-20 10:36:23.961 [40] [518] CRITICAL [Maintenance] Grid [Grid]: Process periodic_report_runner is down.
...

Related Commands

show ufm console log

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.


show ufm console log files

show ufm console log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]

Lists all archived log files available.

Syntax Description

file-number

Displays the selected archived event log file

matching

Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression

not matching

Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm console log files 1 matching INFO
2021-07-20 11:47:43.231 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:50:43.437 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:53:43.642 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
2021-07-20 11:56:43.862 rest_api INFO    user: ufmsystem, url: (http://11.1.1.11:8000/app/events/external_event), method: (POST)
...

Related Commands

show ufm console log

Notes

To quit from the output view, press 'q'.


UFM Web Client

ufm web-client mode

ufm web-client mode <http | https-client-authentication>

Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.

Syntax Description

https

HTTPS access

https-client-authentication

HTTPS access with client authentication

Default

https

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client mode https-client-authen

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

ufm web-client client-authenticationufm web-client associate-user

Notes


ufm web-client associate-user

ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>

no ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>

Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.

The no form of the command disassociates client certificate subject alternative name from a UFM user.

Syntax Description

san

Client certificate subject alternative name

username

UFM username

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client associate-user ufm.mellanoxhpc.net admin

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

ufm web-client modeufm web-client client-authentication

Notes


show ufm web-client

show ufm web-client [json-print]

Displays UFM web client settings.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.13.1

Added the [json-print] option

1.4.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm web-client
  Mode: HTTPS
  Client authentication: Yes
 
  Bootstrap certificate file: Present
  CA certificate file: Present
  Server certificate file: Present
 
  Server certificate hostname: ufm.mellanoxhpc.net
 
  User Associations:
    SAN:  ufm.mellanoxhpc.net
    User: ufmsysadmin
 
  Certificate Auto-refresh:
    Enabled: Yes
    CA certificate URL: https://mellanox.com/cacert
    Server certificate URL: https://mellanox.com/servercerts
    Server certificate thumbprint: 2268BDD79DF7FD9C818EB97F315AE0F35D223A15
    Last checked: 2019-04-20 20:57:21
    Last update: 2019-04-20 20:57:21

Related Commands

ufm web-client mode

ufm web-client client-authenticationufm web-client associate-user

Notes


ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.

The no form of the command disables the feature.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

Notes


ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>

no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>

Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.

The no form of the command clears the root/intermediate certificate auto-refresh settings.

Syntax Description

download-url

Download URL for root/intermediate certificate

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert "https://mellanox.com/cacerts"

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

Notes


ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>

no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>

Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.

The no form of the command clears the server and bootstrap certificates auto-refresh settings.

Syntax Description

url

https and sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.

thumbprint

Server certificate thumbprint

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert "https://mellanox.com/servercerts" 2268BDD79DF7FD9C818EB97F315AE0F35D223A15

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

Notes


ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now

Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

Notes


UFM Audit

ufm track-conf-changes enable

ufm track-conf-changes enable

no ufm track-conf-changes enable

Enables UFM configuration changes tracking

The no form of the command disables UFM configuration changes tracking

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm track-conf-changes enable

Related Commands

show ufm track-conf-changes

Notes


show ufm track-conf-changes

show ufm track-conf-changes [json-print]

Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

Added the [json-print] option

1.4.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm 
Track UFM configuration changes: No

Related Commands

ufm track-conf-changes enable

no ufm track-conf-changes enable

Notes


High-Availability

ufm ha

ufm ha [failover | takeover]

Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.

Syntax Description

failover

Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine

takeover

Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm ha takeover

Related Commands

Notes


ufm ha configure

ufm ha configure <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <virtual ip> <hacluster-pwd>

no ufm ha

Applies HA configuration.

The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.

Syntax Description

node-role

Master or standby

local-primary-ip

Local node primary IP address

peer-primary-ip

Peer node primary IP address

local-secondary-ip

Local node secondary IP address

peer-secondary-ip

Peer node secondary IP address

virtual ip

Virtual IP used for accessing the active (master) machine

hacluster-pwd

hacluster user password

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
swx-ufm3-01 (config) # ufm ha configure standby 11.0.0.12 11.0.0.11 10.209.44.12 10.209.44.11 10.209.44.111 123456

Related Commands

Notes

  1. The local and peer primary interfaces should be connected directly back-to-back

  2. The command must be ran first on standby node and only then on the master node


ufm ha configure dual-subnet

ufm ha configure dual-subnet <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <hacluster-pwd>

no ufm ha

Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.

The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.

Syntax Description

node-role

Master or standby

local-primary-ip

Local node primary IP address

peer-primary-ip

Peer node primary IP address

local-secondary-ip

Local node secondary IP address

peer-secondary-ip

Peer node secondary IP address

hacluster-pwd

hacluster user password

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
swx-ufm3-01 (config) # ufm ha configure dual-subnet standby 11.0.0.12 11.0.0.11 10.209.44.12 10.209.44.11 123456

Related Commands

Notes

  1. The local and peer primary interfaces should be connected directly back-to-back

  2. The command must be ran first on standby node and only then on the master node


ufm ha rename-node

ufm ha rename-node {old-hostname}

Renames current node hostname in HA configuration

Syntax Description

{old-hostname}

The previous node hostname

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.12.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm ha rename-node ufm-node-01

Related Commands

hostname, show ufm status

Notes

The command is available on standby node only and it should be executed after the hostname was changed.


UFM Multi-Port SM

ufm multi-port-sm

ufm multi-port-sm enable

ufm multi-port-sm ha-enableno ufm multi-port-sm enable

Enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.

The no form of the command disables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.

Syntax Description

enable – enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs

ha-enable – enables multi-port SM with high availability

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufm (config) # ufm multi-port-sm enable

Related Commands

show ufm multi-port-sm

Notes


show ufm multi-port-sm

show ufm multi-port-sm [json-print]

Displays whether configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs is enabled.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

Added the [json-print] option

1.6.0

First release

Example
ufm (config) # show ufm multi-port-sm
Enable

Related Commands

ufm multi-port-sm enable

Notes


ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

no ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

Sets additional fabric interfaces for OpenSM.

Clears the additional fabric interfaces list.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
ufm (config) #ufmapl (config) # ufm additional-fabric-interfaces ib1

Related Commands

ufm multi-port-sm enable

Notes


show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces [json-print]

Displays the additional fabric interfaces list used by OpenSM.

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

Added the [json-print] option

1.6.0

First release

Example
ufm (config) # show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces ib1

Related Commands

ufm multi-port-sm enable

Notes


UFM Plugins

ufm plugin

ufm plugin <plugin-name> {add [tag <plugin tag>] | enable | remove | upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force] }

no ufm plugin <plugin-name> enable

Manages the UFM plugin.

The no form of the command disables the UFM plugin.

Syntax Description

add [tag <plugin tag>]

Adds UFM plugin with an optional plugin tag

enable

Enables UFM plugin

remove

Removes UFM plugin

upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force]

Upgrades UFM plugin data with an optional force flag which forces stops the plugin if it is running while the upgrade procedure

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.8.0

Added the upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force]

1.7.0

First release

Example
ufm (config) # ufm plugin ndt add tag 1.1.1-17

Related Commands

show ufm plugin

Notes

  • The plugin can be added, removed, upgraded, enabled or disabled while UFM is running.

  • The plugin will be started upon UFM startup.

  • Disabling the plugin will only stop it.

  • Removing the plugin also clears all its folders and files (including conflagration and logs).


show ufm plugin

show ufm plugin [json-print]

Displays UFM plugin information

Syntax Description

json-print

(Optional) Print output in JSON format.

Default

enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

Added the [json-print] option

1.7.0

First release

Example
ufm (config) # show ufm plugin 
Plugin ndt:
    Enabled:           Yes
    Plugin tag:        1.1.1-17
    Shared volumes:    /opt/ufm/files/log:/log,/dev:/host_dev
    HTTPD port:        8980
    HTTPD file:        Present
    State:             running
    CPU limit:         unlimited

Related Commands

ufm plugin add, ufm plugin remove, ufm plugin enable, no ufm plugin enable

Notes


NVP

nvp set

nvp set <nvp-file-name> <key> <value> [force]

Changes the configuration of a file based on the key-value pair provided by the user

Syntax Description

nvp-file-name

Refers to the file name

key

Refers to the key

value

Refers to the value

force

Allows the command to proceed even if the configuration does not currently exist

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.10.0

Updated <file-name> to <nvp-file-name>

Added the [force] flag

1.8.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp set opensm.conf qos TRUE

Related Commands

nvp get

Notes

Force Option:

  • If the force flag is included, it allows the command to proceed even if the configuration does not currently exist. For example, it can create a new section in INI files if needed.

  • Without the force option, the command will only update existing entries.


nvp get

nvp get <file_name> <key>

Retrieve the configuration of file based on the key entered by the user

Syntax Description

file-name

Refers to the file name

key

Refers to the key

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.8.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp get opensm.conf qos

Related Commands

nvp set

Notes

Get can retrieve the configuration of only those files, that have been modified via the nvp set.


nvp dump

nvp dump

Generates a JSON file containing the configuration of all the NVP-supported configuration files

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.8.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp dump
Dump file created at /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/tools/nvp/nvp_dump.json

Related Commands

nvp set

nvp append

Notes


nvp append

nvp append <file_name> <config_line>

Adds any new configuration line as plain text to the configuration

Syntax Description

file-name

Refers to the file name

config-line

Refers to the config line

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp append root_guid.conf "root_switches"

Related Commands

nvp reset

Notes


nvp reset

nvp reset <file-name>

Clears the configuration file that has a plain text format

Syntax Description

file_name

Refers to the file name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.9.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp reset root_guid.conf

Related Commands

nvp append

Notes


nvp discard

nvp discard [file-name]

Removes configuration changes from the transaction folder in NVP.

Syntax Description

file-name

Refers to the file name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.10.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp discard gv.cfg

Related Commands

nvp set

nvp append

Notes


nvp backup

nvp backup [backup-name]

Creates a backup archive of all NVP-supported configuration files.

Syntax Description

backup-name

Name of the archive containing the backup configuration

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.10.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp backup
Backup 'nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-12-59.tar.gz' created successfully.

Related Commands

nvp upload

nvp delete

Notes


nvp delete

nvp delete <backup-name>

Removes a specified backup file created using the backup command.

Syntax Description

backup-name

Name of the archive containing the backup configuration

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.10.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp delete nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-12-59.tar.gz

Related Commands

nvp backup

Notes


nvp fetch

nvp fetch <url>

Download an NVP backup archive file from a remote host.

Syntax Description

url

The URL path from where the NVP archive file can be downloaded.

https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.10.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp fetch scp://root:123456@10.10.0.6/tmp/nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-19-07.tar.gz

Related Commands

nvp backup

nvp upload

Notes


nvp upload

nvp upload <backup-name> <url>

Uploads an NVP backup archive file to a remote host.

Syntax Description

backup-name

Name of the backup file

url

The URL path where the NVP archive file can be uploaded to. Supported formats: https, scp and sftp. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.10.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp upload nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-19-07.tar.gz scp://root:123456@10.0.0.6/tmp

Related Commands

nvp backup

Notes


nvp rollback

nvp rollback <backup-name> [force]

Restores a previous configuration from a specified backup file in NVP

Syntax Description

backup-name

Name of the archive file containing the backup configuration

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.10.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # nvp rollback nvp_backup_2024-10-31_09-19-07.tar.gz

Related Commands

nvp backup

nvp apply

Notes

If the force option is included, there will be no prompts.

Since the Rollback action overwrites the transactional folder, users must subsequently call APPLY to implement the changes from the transactional folder to the UFM configuration.


nvp apply

nvp apply [ force | no-restart]

Moves all the files that have been changed via the nvp set / append commands to their original location and restarts the UFM Server for changes to take effect.

Syntax Description

force

Performs nvp apply without any prompts

no-restart

Apply the updated configuration without restarting UFM.

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.8.0

Example
ufmapl (config)  nvp apply force

Related Commands

nvp set

nvp append

nvp reset

nvp discard

Notes


nvp add 

nvp add <file_name> <key> <value>

Adds new configurations to the pgrp_policy.conf file.

Syntax Description

file_name

Port group name and its associated action, in the format <port_group_name>.<port_group_action>

key

Rule or value associated with that action

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.0

Example
ufmapl (config)  # nvp add pgrp_policy.conf root_switches.subtract-rule "grp1, grp2"

Related Commands

Notes


nvp remove

nvp remove <file_name> <pgrp_name>

Removes an existing configurations from the pgrp_policy.conf file. This command deletes a specified port-group policy from the file.

Syntax Description

file_name

Port group name and its associated action, in the format <port_group_name>.<port_group_action>

pgrp_name

The name of the port group to be removed.

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.0

Example
ufmapl (config)  # nvp remove pgrp_policy.conf root_switches

Related Commands

Notes


UFM Process Commands

ufm process health start

ufm process health start

ufm process health restartno ufm process health start

Starts/restarts the UFM health process.

The no form of the command stops the UFM health process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm process health start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes


ufm process model start

ufm process model start

ufm process model restartno ufm process model start

Starts/restarts the UFM ModelMain process.

The no form of the command stops the UFM ModelMain process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm process model start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

When stopping the UFM ModelMain process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM ModelMain process.


ufm process telemetry start

ufm process telemetry start

ufm process telemetry restartno ufm process telemetry start

Starts/restarts UFM telemetry process.

The no form of the command stops UFM telemetry process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm process telemetry start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

When stopping the UFM telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM telemetry process.


ufm process sharp start

ufm process sharp start

ufm process sharp restartno ufm process sharp start

Starts/restarts the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.

The no form of the command stops the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
 ufmapl (config) # ufm process sharp start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

When stopping the SHARP Aggregation Manager process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start

the SHARP Aggregation Manager process.


ufm process telemetry start

ufm process telemetry start

ufm process telemetry restartno ufm process telemetry start

Starts/restarts the UFM Telemetry process.

The no form of the command stops the UFM Telemetry process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
 ufmapl (config) # ufm process telemetry start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

When stopping the UFM Telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start

the UFM Telemetry process.


ufm process sm start

ufm process sm start

ufm process sm restartno ufm process sm start

Starts/restarts the SM.

The no form of the command stops the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.7.0

Example
 ufmapl (config) # ufm process sm start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

When stopping the SM process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start

the SM process.


UFM Unhealthy Ports

ufm unhealthy-ports get

ufm unhealthy-ports get [port-name]

Gets all ports or a specific port that are/is marked as unhealthy from OpenSM

Syntax Description

port-name

The port's name as GUID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports get 900a8403006fe640_1
{
  "PeerPort": "sw-ufm-ndr01 / 1",
  "PeerGUID": "900a8403006fe640",
  "StatusTime": "Thu Aug 7 13:55:29 2025",
  "UnhealthyGUID": "1070fd03008ac723",
  "UnhealthyPort": "2",
  "PeerNode": "sw-ufm-ndr01",
  "PeerNodeType": "switch",
  "UnhealthyNodeType": "Unknown",
  "UnhealthyNode": "swx-ufm3-01 HCA-4",
  "UnhealthyPortNumber": "2",
  "UnhealthyPortNodeDesc": "2",
  "UnhealthyPortPeerNodeDesc": "sw-ufm-ndr01:1",
  "UnhealthyPortDname": "Unknown",
  "Condition": [
    "MANUAL"
  ],
  "State": "Warning",
  "PeerLID": "4",
  "PeerPortNumber": 1,
  "PeerPortDname": "1/1/1"
}

Related Commands

Notes


ufm unhealthy-ports get policy

ufm unhealthy-ports get policy

Retrieves all unhealthy/healthy ports from the health policy file.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports get policy
[
  {
    "node_guid": "900a8403006fe640",
    "port_number": "1",
    "policy": "UNHEALTHY",
    "action": "isolate",
    "last_updated": "Thu Aug 07 13:55:29 2025",
    "node_description": "sw-ufm-ndr01:1",
    "node_name": "sw-ufm-ndr01",
    "capabilities": [
      "delete_port_from_health_policy",
      "mark_port_healthy"
    ]

Related Commands

Notes


ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy

ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy port <port-name>

ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy device<device-name>ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy port all [force]

Marks unhealthy port or ports as healthy.

Marks unhealthy device as healthy. Once the device GUID is passed as a parameter, all the ports of the device are marked as healthy.Marks all the unhealthy ports as healthy at once.

Syntax Description

port-name

The port's name as GUID

device-name

The device's name as GUID

force

[Applicable to all ports only] Allows setting non-discovered or disabled ports as healthy

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy device 900a8403006fe640
"Mark ports ['900a8403006fe640_1'] as HEALTHY completed successfully"

Related Commands

Notes


ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port action

ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port <port-name> action <isolate|no-discover> [force]

Marks healthy port as unhealthy, and sends the action that you want to apply on this port.

Syntax Description

port-name

The port's name as GUID

no-discover

OpenSM does not discover or manage anything beyond this port

isolate

The port remains visible to the subnet manager, but OpenSM isolates it from regular subnet traffic and routing.

force

Sets the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port 900a8403006fe640_1 action isolate
"Mark Selected Ports ['900a8403006fe640_1'] as UNHEALTHY completed successfully"

Related Commands

Notes


ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy

ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy

Deletes all the healthy ports from the health policy file.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.13.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy 
"Remove ['900a8403006fe640_1'] ports from opensm-health-policy.conf file completed successfully."

Related Commands

Notes


UFM Telemetry

ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix

ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix [options]

Generates telemetry configuration files with custom HCA/instance counts for clustered telemetry.

Syntax Description

options

Option

Description

-h, --help

Show this help message

-f, --force

Force overwrite existing files

--auto-detect [OUTPUT_FILE]

Auto-detect HCAs and use default counts (first HCA: 1,1; others: 0,0)

--validate [FILE]

Validate existing configuration file (uses default if not specified)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.14.1

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix --auto-detect

Related Commands

Notes

The location of the generated file is /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json.

For more information, refer to UFM Clustered Telemetry.
