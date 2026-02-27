On This Page
UFM Commands
ufm start
ufm start
no ufm start
Starts UFM.
The no form of the command stops UFM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.1
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
show ufm status
show ufm status
Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.2
Updated command output
1.4.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
The process status can be one of the below:
ufm license install
ufm license install <url>
Installs a UFM license file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
url
https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm license delete
show ufm license
Notes
ufm license delete
ufm license delete <filename>
Deletes a UFM license file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
filename
UFM license filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm license install
show ufm license
Notes
show ufm license
show ufm license [json-print]
Displays UFM license information.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.13.1
Added the [json-print] option
1.6.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
ufm license install
ufm license delete
Notes
show files ufm-license
show files ufm-license
Displays a list of UFM license files
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm license delete
Notes
ufm configuration delete
ufm configuration delete <zip-file>
Deletes a configuration zip file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zip filename to delete
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration importufm configuration exportufm configuration fetch
Notes
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration export [<zip-file>]
Exports UFM configuration to a file (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
zip-file
UFM configuration of exporting the zip file
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration importufm configuration deleteufm configuration fetch
Notes
If no zip file is provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-config-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-config-20130327-153314.zip)
ufm configuration fetch
ufm configuration fetch <url>
Downloads UFM configuration files from a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
url
The URL path from where the configuration file can be downloaded.
https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration importufm configuration exportufm configuration delete
Notes
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration import <zip-file> [upgrade]
Imports UFM configuration from a file (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zip filename from which to import
upgrade
Imports UFM-SDN Appliance configuration from a previous version and upgrades it to the latest one
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration exportufm configuration deleteufm configuration fetch
Notes
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration upload <filename> <url>
Uploads UFM configuration to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
filename
The UFM configuration of uploading the file name
url
The URL path from where the configuration file can be uploaded. Supported formats: https, scp and sftp. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration importufm configuration delete
Notes
show files ufm-configuration
show files ufm-configuration
Displays a list of UFM configuration zip archives.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data reset
ufm data reset
Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
This command is available in standalone mode only. For resetting UFM in HA mode, refer to no ufm ha.
ufm data backup
ufm data backup [<backup-file>][with-telemetry]
Backs up UFM data files.
Syntax Description
backup file
Backup file name to be generated
with-telemetry
Backup UFM historical telemetry
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data upload
ufm data upload <zip file> <URL>
Uploads UFM data files to a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
URL
Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data fetch
ufm data fetch <URL>
Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
URL
Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data restore
ufm data restore <zip file>
Restores UFM data files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data delete
ufm data delete <zip file>
Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3
ufm migrate-ufm2-to-ufm3
Modifies UFM-SDN settings to fit the UFM Enterprise Appliance cluster
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.10.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm data backup
ufm data restore
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
no ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
Enables monitoring of the management interface.
The no form of the command disables monitoring of the management interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interfaceshow ufm mgmt-interface
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>
Configures the management interface monitoring interval.
Syntax Description
time
The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.
Default
10 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interfaceshow ufm mgmt-interface
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface
ufm mgmt-interface <interface>
Configures the management interface to be monitored.
Syntax Description
interface
Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eno8303, eno8403)
Default
eno8303
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor intervalshow ufm mgmt-interface
Notes
N/A
show ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface [json-print]
Displays the management interface settings.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.13.1
Added the [json-print] option
1.4.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor intervalufm mgmt-interface
Notes
show ufm logging
show ufm logging [json-print]
Displays logging configuration.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.13.1
Added the [json-print] option
1.4.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm logging syslog enable
ufm logging syslog enable
no ufm logging syslog enable
Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.
The no form of the command disables sending UFM logs to syslog.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog
ufm logging syslog <host:port>
no ufm logging syslog
Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.
The no form of the command sends UFM logs to the local syslog server.
Syntax Description
port
Remote syslog hostname and port
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
Send UFM log messages to a syslog server
The no form of the command disables sending UFM log messages to a syslog server
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.
The no form disables the ability to log UFM event messages to syslog server
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog stream-log
ufm logging syslog stream-log <log-file>
no ufm logging syslog stream-log <log-file>
Stream log messages to a remote syslog server.
The no form of the command disables streaming log messages to a syslog server.
Syntax Description
<log-file>
Log file name to be streamed relative path to / opt /ufm/files/log
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.12.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
ufm logging syslog enable, ufm logging syslog <host:port>, show ufm logging
Notes
ufm logging level
ufm logging level <log-level>
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
Syntax Description
log-level
Default
WARNING
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ufmhealth log
show ufmhealth log [continuous | files | matching | not ]]
Displays UFM health event log.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays new event log messages as they arrive. Press 'Ctrl+C' to quit from output view.
files
Displays archived log files
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ufmhealth log files
show ufmhealth log files [number | matching <regex> | not ]]
Displays UFM health event log.
Syntax Description
number
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
matching
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show ufm event log
show ufm event log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays current event log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ufm event log continuous
show ufm event log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm console event log
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.
show ufm event log files
show ufm event log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
Lists all archived log files available.
Syntax Description
file-number
Displays the selected archived event log file
matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm event log
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ufm console log
show ufm console log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays current console event log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ufm console log continuous
show ufm console log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
Syntax Description
matching
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm console log
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.
show ufm console log files
show ufm console log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
Lists all archived log files available.
Syntax Description
file-number
Displays the selected archived event log file
matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
not matching
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm console log
Notes
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client mode <http | https-client-authentication>
Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.
Syntax Description
https
HTTPS access
https-client-authentication
HTTPS access with client authentication
Default
https
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client client-authenticationufm web-client associate-user
Notes
ufm web-client associate-user
ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
no ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.
The no form of the command disassociates client certificate subject alternative name from a UFM user.
Syntax Description
san
Client certificate subject alternative name
username
UFM username
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client modeufm web-client client-authentication
Notes
show ufm web-client
show ufm web-client [json-print]
Displays UFM web client settings.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
1.13.1
Added the [json-print] option
1.4.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authenticationufm web-client associate-user
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.
The no form of the command disables the feature.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.
The no form of the command clears the root/intermediate certificate auto-refresh settings.
Syntax Description
download-url
Download URL for root/intermediate certificate
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.
The no form of the command clears the server and bootstrap certificates auto-refresh settings.
Syntax Description
url
https and sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
thumbprint
Server certificate thumbprint
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm track-conf-changes enable
ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable
Enables UFM configuration changes tracking
The no form of the command disables UFM configuration changes tracking
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm track-conf-changes
Notes
show ufm track-conf-changes
show ufm track-conf-changes [json-print]
Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
Added the [json-print] option
1.4.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable
Notes
ufm ha
ufm ha [failover | takeover]
Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.
Syntax Description
failover
Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine
takeover
Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.1
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm ha configure
ufm ha configure <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <virtual ip> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha
Applies HA configuration.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
Syntax Description
node-role
Master or standby
local-primary-ip
Local node primary IP address
peer-primary-ip
Peer node primary IP address
local-secondary-ip
Local node secondary IP address
peer-secondary-ip
Peer node secondary IP address
virtual ip
Virtual IP used for accessing the active (master) machine
hacluster-pwd
hacluster user password
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm ha configure dual-subnet
ufm ha configure dual-subnet <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha
Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
Syntax Description
node-role
Master or standby
local-primary-ip
Local node primary IP address
peer-primary-ip
Peer node primary IP address
local-secondary-ip
Local node secondary IP address
peer-secondary-ip
Peer node secondary IP address
hacluster-pwd
hacluster user password
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm ha rename-node
ufm ha rename-node {old-hostname}
Renames current node hostname in HA configuration
Syntax Description
{old-hostname}
The previous node hostname
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.12.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
hostname, show ufm status
Notes
The command is available on standby node only and it should be executed after the hostname was changed.
ufm multi-port-sm
ufm multi-port-sm enable
ufm multi-port-sm ha-enableno ufm multi-port-sm enable
Enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
The no form of the command disables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
Syntax Description
enable – enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs
ha-enable – enables multi-port SM with high availability
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm multi-port-sm
Notes
show ufm multi-port-sm
show ufm multi-port-sm [json-print]
Displays whether configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs is enabled.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
Added the [json-print] option
1.6.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes
ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
no ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
Sets additional fabric interfaces for OpenSM.
Clears the additional fabric interfaces list.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes
show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces [json-print]
Displays the additional fabric interfaces list used by OpenSM.
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
Added the [json-print] option
1.6.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes
ufm plugin
ufm plugin <plugin-name> {add [tag <plugin tag>] | enable | remove | upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force] }
no ufm plugin <plugin-name> enable
Manages the UFM plugin.
The no form of the command disables the UFM plugin.
Syntax Description
add [tag <plugin tag>]
Adds UFM plugin with an optional plugin tag
enable
Enables UFM plugin
remove
Removes UFM plugin
upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force]
Upgrades UFM plugin data with an optional force flag which forces stops the plugin if it is running while the upgrade procedure
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.8.0
Added the upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force]
1.7.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
show ufm plugin
Notes
show ufm plugin
show ufm plugin [json-print]
Displays UFM plugin information
Syntax Description
json-print
(Optional) Print output in JSON format.
Default
enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
Added the [json-print] option
1.7.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
ufm plugin add, ufm plugin remove, ufm plugin enable, no ufm plugin enable
Notes
nvp set
nvp set <nvp-file-name> <key> <value> [force]
Changes the configuration of a file based on the key-value pair provided by the user
Syntax Description
nvp-file-name
Refers to the file name
key
Refers to the key
value
Refers to the value
force
Allows the command to proceed even if the configuration does not currently exist
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.10.0
Updated <file-name> to <nvp-file-name>
Added the [force] flag
1.8.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
nvp get
Notes
Force Option:
nvp get
nvp get <file_name> <key>
Retrieve the configuration of file based on the key entered by the user
Syntax Description
file-name
Refers to the file name
key
Refers to the key
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.8.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp set
Notes
Get can retrieve the configuration of only those files, that have been modified via the nvp set.
nvp dump
nvp dump
Generates a JSON file containing the configuration of all the NVP-supported configuration files
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.8.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp set
nvp append
Notes
nvp append
nvp append <file_name> <config_line>
Adds any new configuration line as plain text to the configuration
Syntax Description
file-name
Refers to the file name
config-line
Refers to the config line
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp reset
Notes
nvp reset
nvp reset <file-name>
Clears the configuration file that has a plain text format
Syntax Description
file_name
Refers to the file name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.9.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp append
Notes
nvp discard
nvp discard [file-name]
Removes configuration changes from the transaction folder in NVP.
Syntax Description
file-name
Refers to the file name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.10.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp set
nvp append
Notes
nvp backup
nvp backup [backup-name]
Creates a backup archive of all NVP-supported configuration files.
Syntax Description
backup-name
Name of the archive containing the backup configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.10.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp upload
nvp delete
Notes
nvp delete
nvp delete <backup-name>
Removes a specified backup file created using the
Syntax Description
backup-name
Name of the archive containing the backup configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.10.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp backup
Notes
nvp fetch
nvp fetch <url>
Download an NVP backup archive file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
url
The URL path from where the NVP archive file can be downloaded.
https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.10.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp backup
nvp upload
Notes
nvp upload
nvp upload <backup-name> <url>
Uploads an NVP backup archive file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
backup-name
Name of the backup file
url
The URL path where the NVP archive file can be uploaded to. Supported formats: https, scp and sftp. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.10.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp backup
Notes
nvp rollback
nvp rollback <backup-name> [force]
Restores a previous configuration from a specified backup file in NVP
Syntax Description
backup-name
Name of the archive file containing the backup configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.10.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp backup
nvp apply
Notes
If the
Since the Rollback action overwrites the transactional folder, users must subsequently call
nvp apply
nvp apply [ force | no-restart]
Moves all the files that have been changed via the nvp set / append commands to their original location and restarts the UFM Server for changes to take effect.
Syntax Description
force
Performs nvp apply without any prompts
no-restart
Apply the updated configuration without restarting UFM.
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.8.0
Example
Related Commands
nvp set
nvp append
nvp reset
nvp discard
Notes
nvp add
nvp add <file_name> <key> <value>
Adds new configurations to the
Syntax Description
file_name
Port group name and its associated action, in the format
key
Rule or value associated with that action
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.0
Example
|
Related Commands
Notes
nvp remove
nvp remove <file_name> <pgrp_name>
Removes an existing configurations from the
Syntax Description
file_name
Port group name and its associated action, in the format
pgrp_name
The name of the port group to be removed.
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.0
Example
|
Related Commands
Notes
ufm process health start
ufm process health start
ufm process health restartno ufm process health start
Starts/restarts the UFM health process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM health process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
ufm process model start
ufm process model start
ufm process model restartno ufm process model start
Starts/restarts the UFM ModelMain process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM ModelMain process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the UFM ModelMain process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM ModelMain process.
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry restartno ufm process telemetry start
Starts/restarts UFM telemetry process.
The no form of the command stops UFM telemetry process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the UFM telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM telemetry process.
ufm process sharp start
ufm process sharp start
ufm process sharp restartno ufm process sharp start
Starts/restarts the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
The no form of the command stops the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the SHARP Aggregation Manager process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry restartno ufm process telemetry start
Starts/restarts the UFM Telemetry process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM Telemetry process.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the UFM Telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the UFM Telemetry process.
ufm process sm start
ufm process sm start
ufm process sm restartno ufm process sm start
Starts/restarts the SM.
The no form of the command stops the SM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.7.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
When stopping the SM process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the SM process.
ufm unhealthy-ports get
ufm unhealthy-ports get [port-name]
Gets all ports or a specific port that are/is marked as unhealthy from OpenSM
Syntax Description
port-name
The port's name as GUID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm unhealthy-ports get policy
ufm unhealthy-ports get policy
Retrieves all unhealthy/healthy ports from the health policy file.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy
ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy port <port-name>
ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy device<device-name>ufm unhealthy-ports set healthy port all [force]
Marks unhealthy port or ports as healthy.
Marks unhealthy device as healthy. Once the device GUID is passed as a parameter, all the ports of the device are marked as healthy.Marks all the unhealthy ports as healthy at once.
Syntax Description
port-name
The port's name as GUID
device-name
The device's name as GUID
force
[Applicable to all ports only] Allows setting non-discovered or disabled ports as healthy
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
First release
Example
|
Related Commands
Notes
ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port action
ufm unhealthy-ports set unhealthy port <port-name> action <isolate|no-discover> [force]
Marks healthy port as unhealthy, and sends the action that you want to apply on this port.
Syntax Description
port-name
The port's name as GUID
no-discover
OpenSM does not discover or manage anything beyond this port
isolate
The port remains visible to the subnet manager, but OpenSM isolates it from regular subnet traffic and routing.
force
Sets the port as unhealthy in the policy file without validating if the port exists
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
First release
Example
|
Related Commands
Notes
ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy
ufm unhealthy-ports delete policy
Deletes all the healthy ports from the health policy file.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.13.1
First release
Example
|
Related Commands
Notes
ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix
ufm telemetry generate-instances-matrix [options]
Generates telemetry configuration files with custom HCA/instance counts for clustered telemetry.
Syntax Description
options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.14.1
First release
Example
|
Related Commands
Notes
The location of the generated file is
For more information, refer to UFM Clustered Telemetry.