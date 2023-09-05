NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.2.1 LTS (2022 LTS U7)
Changes and New Features

Feature

Description

NVIDIA SHARP Software

Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0

UFM Logical Elements

UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
