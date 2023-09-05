Changes and New Features
|
Feature
|
Description
|
NVIDIA SHARP Software
|
Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.
|
UFM Package
|
Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0
|
UFM HA Package
|
Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0
|
UFM Logical Elements
|
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.