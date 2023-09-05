Command Line Interface (CLI)

The prompt always begins with the hostname of the system. What follows depends on what command mode the user is in. To demonstrate by example, assuming the machine name is "ufm-enterprise-app", the prompts for each of the modes are:

Copy Copied! ufm-enterprise-app > (Standard mode) ufm-enterprise-app # (Enable mode) ufm-enterprise-app (config) # (Config mode)

The following session shows how to move between command modes:

Copy Copied! ufm-enterprise-app > (You start in Standard mode) ufm-enterprise-app > enable (Move to Enable mode) ufm-enterprise-app # (You are in Enable mode) ufm-enterprise-app # configure terminal (Move to Config mode) ufm-enterprise-app (config) # (You are in Config mode) ufm-enterprise-app (config) # exit (Exit Config mode) ufm-enterprise-app # (You are back in Enable mode) ufm-enterprise-app # exit (Exit Enable mode) ufm-enterprise-app > (You are back in Standard mode)

Commands entered do not print any response and simply show the command prompt after you press <Enter>.