Introduction

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.2.1 LTS (2022 LTS U7)
This manual is intended for system administrators responsible for the installation, configuration, management and maintenance of the software and hardware of UFM Enterprise Appliance. NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments.

Key Features

UFM provides a central management console, including the following main features:

  • Pluggable platform for advanced functionality and third-party plugins

  • Fabric dashboard including congestion detection and analysis

  • Advanced real-time health and performance monitoring

  • Fabric health reports

  • Threshold-based alerts

  • Fabric segmentation/isolation

  • Quality of Service (QoS)

  • Routing optimizations

  • Central device management

  • Task automation

  • Logging

  • High availability

  • Daily Report: Statistical information of the fabric during the last 24 hours

  • Event management

  • Client certificate authentication

  • Chassis health monitoring
