System Management

This section describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.
interface {eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3}
Enters a network interface context.
Syntax Description
eno8303
Management port 0 (out of band)
eno8403
Management port 1 (out of band)
eno12399np0
Management port 2 (out of band)
eno12409np1
Management port 3 (out of band)
ib0
InfiniBand interface 0
ib1
InfiniBand interface 1
ib2
InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)
ib3
InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
Syntax Description
IP address
IPv4 address
netmask
Subnet mask of IP address
Default
0.0.0.0/0
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
interface
Notes
If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled
ip default-gateway <address>
Configures a default route.
Syntax Description
address
gateway IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway 10.209.36.1
Related Commands
Notes
ip name-server <IPv4 address>
Sets the static name server.
Syntax Description
IPv4 address
IPv4 address.
Default
No server name
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
ufmapl (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9
Related Commands
Notes
ipv6 address <IPv6 address>/<netmask>
Configures IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static option is possible.
Syntax Description
IPv6 address/netmask
Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Related Commands
Notes