NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.3.0
High Availability

UFM HA supports High-Availability on the host level for UFM Enterprise appliances. The solution is based on a pacemaker to monitor services, and on DRBD to sync file-system states.

Configuration

UFM HA should be configured on two appliances, master and standby via the configure_ha_nodes.sh tool. For detailed information on configuring UFM HA from the master (AKA main) appliance, refer to Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability. Since the UFM HA package and related components (i.e. pacemaker and DRBD) are already deployed, follow instructions from step 6 (Configure HA from the main server) and onward.

HA Cluster Management

  • To manage the HA cluster, use the ufm_ha_cluster tool.
    ufm_ha_cluster Usage

    # ufm_ha_cluster
Usage: ufm_ha_cluster [-h|--help] <command> [<options>]
This script manages ufm HA cluster.

    Options:

    OPTIONS:
   -h|--help                        Show this message
COMMANDS:
    config          Configure HA cluster
    cleanup         Remove HA configurations
    set-password    Change hacluster password
    status          Check HA cluster status
    failover        Master node failover
    takeover        Standby node takeover
    start           Start HA services
    stop            Stop HA services

  • For further information on each command, run:

    ufm_ha_cluster <command> --help

  • To check UFM HA cluster status, run:

    ufm_ha_cluster status

  • To start the UFM HA cluster, run:

    ufm_ha_cluster start

  • To stop the UFM HA cluster, run:

    ufm_ha_cluster stop

  • Execute the failover command on the master appliance to become the standby appliance. Run:

    ufm_ha_cluster failover

  • Execute the takeover command on the standby machine to become the master appliance. Run:

    ufm_ha_cluster takeover

