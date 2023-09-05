Installation Notes

On This Page
|
Type
|
Model
|
Latest Tested Firmware Version
|
NDR switches
|
|
31.2010.4120
|
HDR switches
|
|
31.2010.4120
|
EDR switches
|
|
15.2008.3118
|
FDR switches
|
|
11.2000.1142
|
Type
|
Model
|
Latest Tested OS Version
|
NDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.4100
|
HDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.4100
|
EDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.3002
|
FDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.8.1054
|
Long-haul
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.6.8008
|
InfiniBand-Ethernet Gateways
|
SX6036G (FDR)
|
MLNX-OS 3.6.8008
For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
|
Platform
|
Details
|
Browser
|
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari
|
Memory
|
UFM SM Version
|
Platform
|
Type and Version
|
SM
|
UFM package includes SM version 5.14.0
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
|
Platform
|
Type and Version
|
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
|
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.2.0