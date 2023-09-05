NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.3.0  Known Issues in This Release

Known Issues in This Release

Ref #

Issue

N/A

Description: Enabling a port for a managed switch fails in case that port is not disabled in a persistent way (this may occur in ports that were disabled in previous versions of UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.3.0)

Workaround: Set "persistent_port_operation=false” in gv.cfg to use non-persistent (legacy) disabling or enabling of the port. UFM restart is required.

Keywords: Disable, Enable, Port, Persistent

3346321

Description:  Failover to another port (multi-port SM) will not work as expected in case UFM was deployed as a docker container

Workaround: Failover to another port (multi-port SM) works properly on UFM Bare-metal deployments

Keywords: Failover to another port, Multi-port SM

348587

Description: Replacement of defected nodes in the HA cluster does not work when PCS version is 0.9.x

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Defected Node, HA Cluster, pcs version

3336769

Description: UFM-HA: If the back-to-back interface is disabled or disconnected, the HA cluster will enter a split-brain state, and the "ufm_ha_cluster status" command will stop functioning properly.

Workaround: To resolve the issue:

  1. Connect or enable the back-to-back interface

  2. Run

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    pcs cluster start --all

  3. Follow instructions in Split-Brain Recovery in HA Installation.

Keywords: HA, Back-to-back Interface

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here