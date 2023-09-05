Known Issues in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
N/A
|
Description: Enabling a port for a managed switch fails in case that port is not disabled in a persistent way (this may occur in ports that were disabled in previous versions of UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.3.0)
|
Workaround: Set "persistent_port_operation=false” in gv.cfg to use non-persistent (legacy) disabling or enabling of the port. UFM restart is required.
|
Keywords: Disable, Enable, Port, Persistent
|
3346321
|
Description: Failover to another port (multi-port SM) will not work as expected in case UFM was deployed as a docker container
|
Workaround: Failover to another port (multi-port SM) works properly on UFM Bare-metal deployments
|
Keywords: Failover to another port, Multi-port SM
|
348587
|
Description: Replacement of defected nodes in the HA cluster does not work when PCS version is 0.9.x
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Defected Node, HA Cluster, pcs version
|
3336769
|
Description: UFM-HA: If the back-to-back interface is disabled or disconnected, the HA cluster will enter a split-brain state, and the "ufm_ha_cluster status" command will stop functioning properly.
|
Workaround: To resolve the issue:
|
Keywords: HA, Back-to-back Interface