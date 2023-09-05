On This Page
NTP
ntp enable
Enables NTP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp server <address>
Syntax Description
address
IPv4 address
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ntp peer <address>
Configures an NTP peer
Syntax Description
address
IPv4 address
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes