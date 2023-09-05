Changes and New Features
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Command Line Interface (CLI)
|
Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance
|
UFM Initial Settings
|
Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface.
|
UFM Package
|
Integrated with UFM version 6.12.1
|
UFM HA Package
|
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.0.1
|
Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)
|
UFM Logical Elements
|
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available
|
UFM OS Package
|
Integrated with UFM OS version 2.1.7
|
MFT Package
|
Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.