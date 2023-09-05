NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.3.1
NTP

ntp enable

ntp enable

Enables NTP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ntp enable

Related Commands

Notes

ntp server

ntp server <address>
Configures an NTP server node

Syntax Description

address

IPv4 address

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ntp server 10.10.10.10

Related Commands

Notes

ntp peer

ntp peer <address>

Configures an NTP peer

Syntax Description

address

IPv4 address

Default

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ntp peer 11.11.11.11

Related Commands

Notes

