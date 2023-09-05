NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.3.1
System Management

This section describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.

interface

interface {eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3}

Enters a network interface context.

Syntax Description

eno8303

Management port 0 (out of band)

eno8403

Management port 1 (out of band)

eno12399np0

Management port 2 (out of band)

eno12409np1

Management port 3 (out of band)

ib0

InfiniBand interface 0

ib1

InfiniBand interface 1

ib2

InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)

ib3

InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # interface eno8303
ufmapl (config interface eno8303) #

Related Commands

Notes

ip address

ip address <IP address> <netmask>

Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.

Syntax Description

IP address

IPv4 address

netmask

Subnet mask of IP address

Default

Configuration Mode

config interface

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config interface eno8303) # ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0

Related Commands

interface

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip address command should be used first during automation since it clears both default-gateway and name-server settings

ip default-gateway

ip default-gateway <address>

Configures a default route.

Syntax Description

address

gateway IPv4 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example

 
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway 10.209.36.1

Related Commands

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running the ip address command as it requires a static IP setting

ip name-server

ip name-server <IPv4 address>

Sets the static name server.

Syntax Description

IPv4 address

IPv4 address.

Default

No server name

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.3.0

Example

 
ufmapl (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9

Related Commands

Notes

The command sequence is important. The ip name-server command should be used during automation, after running the ip address and the ip default-gateway commands

ipv6 address

ipv6 address <IPv6 address>/<netmask>

Configures static IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static option is possible.

Syntax Description

IPv6 address/netmask

Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

1.3.0

Example
ufmapl (config interface eno8303)# ipv6 address fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/6

Related Commands

Notes

