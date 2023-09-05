UFM Enterprise Appliance OS Upgrade

[On the Master Node]: Run the upgrade script. (Run the same command on the Standby Node, no need to wait for the script to be completed, see the following step).

In HA scenario, the upgrade script should run on both the Master and Standby nodes.

Warning System reboot is mandatory once the upgrade procedure is completed. The -r flag can be used to automatically reboot the server.

The -y flag can be supplied to skip user questions (the flag does not automatically reboot the server on its own. For auto reboot, combine with the -r flag)

Once a secure boot certificate is updated/installed, the script will not auto reboot even if -y and -r flags are provided. That is because the addition of certificates require manual user intervention at boot (after the upgrade).

There is a 10 seconds window to press any button when prompted during the boot procedure and insert the server root password in order to import the certificate. Further details are available in Appendix - Secure Boot Activation and Deactivation.

The --appliance-sw-upgrade flag can be supplied to upgrade the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW as well. It is not upgraded by default.



In the following example the server auro reboots once the upgrade procedure is completed:

Copy Copied! ./ufm-os-upgrade.sh -y -r

Example with the - -appliance-sw-upgrade flag. The UFM Enterprise Appliance SW is also upgraded.