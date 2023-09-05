NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.3.1
UFM Enterprise Appliance Software Upgrade

The UFM Enterprise Appliance installation options are:

Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance Software

The installation process consists of replacing the containers/packages with the new version and upgrading the UFM data.

  1. Copy the tarball file to the UFM Enterprise Appliance, for example, to the /tmp folder.

  2. Connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH.

  3. Stop the UFM service/cluster before upgrading.

    In SA mode, run:

    #systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service

    In HA mode, run:

    # ufm_ha_cluster stop

  4. Extract the tarball file and run the installer for upgrade. Run:

    # cd /tmp
# tar xvf ufm-appliance-sw-<version>.tar
# cd ufm-appliance-sw-<version>
# ./install.sh

    Installer Options:

    -q|--quiet             Upgrade UFM without prompt

    Warning

    In HA mode, this step should be performed on both servers.

  5. After the upgrade, start the UFM service/cluster.

    In SA mode, run:

    # systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service

    In HA mode, run:

    # ufm_ha_cluster start

  6. Wait one minute for the service to come up.

  7. Ensure the service health. Run:

    # ufm_enterprise_sanity.sh
Checking Service...
Done
Checking Images...
Done
Checking Containers...
Done
Checking ufm REST server...
Done
Sanity tests completed successfully!

Upgrading UFM Docker in SA Mode

Stop the UFM service before upgrading. Run:

systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service

For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in standalone mode, please refer to UFM Docker Upgrade.

Upgrading UFM Docker in HA Mode

Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run:

ufm_ha_cluster stop

For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in high availability mode, please refer to UFM Docker Upgrade.

Upgrading UFM HA Package

  1. Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run:

    ufm_ha_cluster stop

  2. Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:

    https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_5.0.1-2.tgz

  3. On both servers, extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/

  4. On both servers, go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script:

    ./install.sh --drbd-location /opt/ha_data --drbd-disk /dev/sda4 --product enterprise

    Option

    Description

    -l

    UFM enterprise files directory used by DRBD

    -d

    Partition name for DRBD

    -p

    UFM product name to run in HA mode

  5. On both servers, set a specific location (i.e. /opt/ufm/files) in the files /usr/local/bin/ha_utils/ufm-ha.conf and /usr/local/bin/ufm_ha_watcher.

     sed -i -e "s#/opt/ha_data/#/opt/ufm/files/#g" /usr/local/bin/ha_utils/ufm-ha.conf

     sed -i -e "s#^FAILOVER_FILE_PATH.*#FAILOVER_FILE_PATH=\"/opt/ufm/files/conf/failover.flag\"#g" /usr/local/bin/ufm_ha_watcher

  6. After the upgrade, start the UFM HA Cluster. Run:

    ufm_ha_cluster start

