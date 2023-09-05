Feature Description Command Line Interface (CLI) Added CLI commands for configuration of UFM/SM in UFM Commands and InfiniBand Commands UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.13.0 UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.0 Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness UFM OS Package Integrated with UFM OSversion 2.1.11 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.