Changes and New Features History

Rev 1.3.1

Command Line Interface (CLI) Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance

UFM Initial Settings Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.12.1

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 5.0.1

Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)

UFM Logical Elements UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available

UFM OS Package Integrated with UFM HA version 2.1.7

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104

Rev 1.2.0

NVIDIA SHARP Software Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0

UFM Logical Elements UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)

Rev 1.1.0

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.10.0

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 3.0.0

Chassis Health Added support for chassis health monitoring

Rev 1.0.0

UFM Package Integrate with UFM version 6.9.0

UFM HA Package Integrate with UFM HA version 2.0.0