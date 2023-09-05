NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.4.0
Known Issues in This Release

Ref #

Issue

N/A

Description: Upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance OS is not supported.

Workaround: Do not use the --appliance-sw-upgrade flag while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance OS. Alternatively, upgrade the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW as described in UFM Enterprise Appliance Software Upgrade

Keywords: SW Upgrade; OS Upgrade, --appliance-sw-upgrade

3432385

Description: UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.

Workaround:  UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.

Keywords: HDR Switch, Ports, Hybrid Split Mode

3461658

Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.

Workaround: For activating the network fast recovery feature, contact support to provide the default configuration file and copy it to /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf. Then, set the updated file path in opensm.conf (fast_recovery_conf_file) and enable the feature in UFM.

Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration

3461058

Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance.

Workaround: In order to address the absence of log rotation for the new telemetry instance, create a new log rotate configuration file at /etc/logrotate.d/telemetry_instances.conf located in the UFM Docker Container and configure it with the following content:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/ufm/files/dynamic_telemetry/**/log/*.log {
    su root root
    compress
    rotate 15
    size 100M
    missingok
    copytruncate
    notifempty
}

This will ensure proper creation of all the new telemetry instances log rotation.

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

3459431

Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.

Workaround:
To extract the UFM container system dump, run the following command on the host:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker exec -it ufm sh -c '/usr/bin/ufm_sysdump.sh -o /opt/ufm/files'

This command extracts the UFM system dump files and stores them in the /opt/ufm/files directory, which can be accessed from the host.

If you have deployed UFM in high availability mode, run the following command on the host:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/usr/bin/vsysinfo -S all -e -f /etc/ufm/ufm-ha-sysdump.conf -O /tmp/ufm_ha_sysdump

This command extracts the UFM HA dump files and stores them in the /tmp/ufm_ha_sysdump file.

Keywords:  System Dump, High-Availability

3473600

Description: The UFM Enterprise service is enabled while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW on HA mode.

Workaround: Disable the UFM Enterprise service after the upgrade in HA mode by running the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemctl disable ufm-enterprise.service

Keywords: SW Upgrade, HA Mode

