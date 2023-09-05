UFM Commands

Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.

ufmapl (config) # show ufm status Cluster name: ufmcluster WARNING: corosync and pacemaker node names do not match (IPs used in setup?) Stack: corosync Current DC: swx-ufm3- 01 (version 1.1 . 18 -2b07d5c5a9) - partition with quorum Last updated: Sun Apr 30 15 : 08 : 23 2023 Last change: Sun Apr 30 08 : 04 : 12 2023 by root via cibadmin on swx-ufm3- 02 2 nodes configured 5 resources configured Online: [ swx-ufm3- 01 swx-ufm3- 02 ] Full list of resources: Master/Slave Set: ha_data_drbd_master [ha_data_drbd] Masters: [ swx-ufm3- 01 ] Slaves: [ swx-ufm3- 02 ] Resource Group: ufmcluster-grp ha_data_file_system (ocf::heartbeat:Filesystem): Started swx-ufm3- 01 ufm-ha-watcher (systemd:ufm-ha-watcher): Started swx-ufm3- 01 ufm-enterprise (systemd:ufm-enterprise): Started swx-ufm3- 01 Daemon Status: corosync: active/enabled pacemaker: active/enabled pcsd: active/enabled DRBD_RESOURCE: ha_data DRBD_CONNECTIVITY: Connected DISK_STATE: UpToDate DRBD_ROLE: Primary PEER_DISK_STATE: UpToDate PEER_DRBD_ROLE: Secondary DRBD Sync Status: version: 8.4 . 10 (api: 1 /proto: 86 - 101 ) srcversion: 7C5B8378BE913D722F67EFD 0 : cs:Connected ro:Primary/Secondary ds:UpToDate/UpToDate C r----- ns: 36716 nr: 158791200 dw: 158828604 dr: 8438 al: 55 bm: 0 lo: 0 pe: 0 ua: 0 ap: 0 ep: 1 wo:d oos: 0 =========================================================================================== UFM Main Processes =========================================================================================== ModelMain Process is : [ Running ] Opensm Process is : [ Running ] Unhealthy Ports Process is : [ Running ] Daily Report Process is : [ Running ] UFM Health Process is : [ Running ] UFM Telemetry Process is : [ Running ] swx-ufm3- 01 (config) #

Notes