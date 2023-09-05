UFM Enterprise Appliance OS Upgrade

Upgrade on HA should be done first on the stand-by node and after that on the master node, each node upgrade is similar to the SA instructions.

In case the Standby node is unavailable, the upgrade can be run on the Master node only, however, some additional steps will be required after the appliance is upgraded.

Warning In case a secure boot certificate needs to be updated/installed, the script will stop execution and request the user to install the secure-boot certificate, secure-boot does not have to be active (although it is highly recommended), but the certificate must be installed/updated by the user before proceeding to the upgrade.

The upgrade script will verify that the certificate is up to date and will stop execution if it needs to be installed/updated (this happens at the start of the script)