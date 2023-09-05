Bux Fixes History
|
Ref#
|
Description
|
3361160
|
Description: Resolved the prolonged UFM upgrade time caused by a large historical Telemetry database table
|
Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File
|
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
|
3228547
|
Description: Client certificate authentication is not working on UFM Docker container after a Docker container restart
|
Keywords: Client Certificate Authentication, Ubuntu, Docker
|
Discovered in Release: 1.1.0
|
3143391
|
Description: UFM agent port 6306 is blocked
|
Keywords: UFM Agent
|
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0
|
3116018
|
Description: ufm-ha-watcher is not working
|
Keywords: UFM-HA
|
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0