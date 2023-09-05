Bux Fixes History

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.4.1
Ref#

Description

3361160

Description: Resolved the prolonged UFM upgrade time caused by a large historical Telemetry database table

Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File

Discovered in Release: 1.2.0

3228547

Description: Client certificate authentication is not working on UFM Docker container after a Docker container restart

Keywords: Client Certificate Authentication, Ubuntu, Docker

Discovered in Release: 1.1.0

3143391

Description: UFM agent port 6306 is blocked

Keywords: UFM Agent

Discovered in Release: 1.0.0

3116018

Description: ufm-ha-watcher is not working

Keywords: UFM-HA

Discovered in Release: 1.0.0

