UFM HA should be configured on two appliances, master and standby via the configure_ha_nodes.sh tool. For detailed information on configuring UFM HA from the master (AKA main) appliance, refer to Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability. Since the UFM HA package and related components (i.e. pacemaker and DRBD) are already deployed, follow instructions from step 6 (Configure HA from the main server) and onward.