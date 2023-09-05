Known Issue History

Description : Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance from versions 1.3.0, 1.2.0 and 1.1.0 results in cleanup of UFM historical telemetry database (due to schema change). This means that the new telemetry data will be stored based on the new schema.

Workaround: To preserve the historical telemetry database data while upgrading from UFM Enterprise Appliance version 1.3.0, 1.2.0 and 1.1.0, perform the upgrade in two phases. First, upgrade to UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.2.0, and then upgrade to the latest UFM version (UFM v1.3.0 or newer). It is important to note that the upgrade process may take longer depending on the size of the historical telemetry database.