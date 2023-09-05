Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref. #
Description
3486980
Description: Rectified inability to upload an image or certificate using user admin
Keywords: Image, Certificate, SCP
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3486981
Description: Rectified inability to add multiple NTP servers.
Keywords: NTP Server
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3468783
Description: Fixed UFM version update in /etc/ufm-release upon manual upgrade of UFM CLI
Keywords: UFM CLI version, Update
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3410826
Description: Rectified inability to modify UFM user password
Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
3461058
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3383916
Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption
Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality
Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21
3375414
Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard
Keywords: UI Dashboard
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
3342713
Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry
Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts
Discovered in Release: 1.2.1
3459431
Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.
Keywords: System Dump, High-Availability
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
3461658
Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.
Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0