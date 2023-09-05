Changes and New Features
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Command Line Interface (CLI)
|
Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:
|
UFM Package
|
Integrated with UFM version 6.13.1
|
UFM HA Package
|
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1
|
Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness
|
UFM OS Package
|
Integrated with UFM OS version 2.1.11
|
MFT Package
|
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72
|
Appliance OS License
|
Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.