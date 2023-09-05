NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.4.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.4.2  Changes and New Features History

Changes and New Features History

Feature

Description

Rev 1.3.1

Command Line Interface (CLI)

Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance

UFM Initial Settings

Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.12.1

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.0.1

Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)

UFM Logical Elements

UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available

UFM OS Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 2.1.7

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104

Rev 1.2.0

NVIDIA SHARP Software

Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0

UFM Logical Elements

UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)

Rev 1.1.0

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.10.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 3.0.0

Chassis Health

Added support for chassis health monitoring

Rev 1.0.0

UFM Package

Integrate with UFM version 6.9.0

UFM HA Package

Integrate with UFM HA version 2.0.0

UFM Plugins

Pluggable platform for advanced functionality and third-party plugins.

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here