NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.4.2
Known Issues in This Release

Ref #

Issue

3432385

Description: UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.

Workaround:  UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.

Keywords: HDR Switch, Ports, Hybrid Split Mode

3461658

Description: After the upgrade from UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.4.0 GA to UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.4.1 FUR, the network fast recovery path in opensm.conf is not automatically updated and remains with a null value (fast_recovery_conf_file (null))

Workaround:  If you wish to enable the network fast recovery feature in UFM, make sure to set the appropriate path for the current fast recovery configuration file (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) in the opensm.conf file located at /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm, before starting UFM.

Keywords:  Network fast recovery, Missing, Configuration

N/A

Description: Upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance OS is not supported.

Workaround: Do not use the --appliance-sw-upgrade flag while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance OS. Alternatively, upgrade the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW as described in UFM Enterprise Appliance Software Upgrade

Keywords: SW Upgrade; OS Upgrade, --appliance-sw-upgrade

3473600

Description: The UFM Enterprise service is enabled while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW on HA mode.

Workaround: Disable the UFM Enterprise service after the upgrade in HA mode by running the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemctl disable ufm-enterprise.service

Keywords: SW Upgrade, HA Mode

