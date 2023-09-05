Known Issues in This Release
Ref #
Issue
3432385
Description: UFM does not support HDR switch configured with hybrid split mode, where some of the ports are split and some are not.
Workaround: UFM can properly operate when all or none of the HDR switch ports are configured as split.
Keywords: HDR Switch, Ports, Hybrid Split Mode
3461658
Description: After the upgrade from UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.4.0 GA to UFM Enterprise Appliance v1.4.1 FUR, the network fast recovery path in opensm.conf is not automatically updated and remains with a null value (fast_recovery_conf_file (null))
Workaround: If you wish to enable the network fast recovery feature in UFM, make sure to set the appropriate path for the current fast recovery configuration file (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) in the opensm.conf file located at /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm, before starting UFM.
Keywords: Network fast recovery, Missing, Configuration
N/A
Description: Upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance OS is not supported.
Workaround: Do not use the --appliance-sw-upgrade flag while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance OS. Alternatively, upgrade the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW as described in UFM Enterprise Appliance Software Upgrade
Keywords: SW Upgrade; OS Upgrade, --appliance-sw-upgrade
3473600
Description: The UFM Enterprise service is enabled while upgrading the UFM Enterprise Appliance SW on HA mode.
Workaround: Disable the UFM Enterprise service after the upgrade in HA mode by running the following command:
Keywords: SW Upgrade, HA Mode