On This Page
- Network Interfaces
- NTP
- User Management
- Chassis Management
- License
System Management
This section describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.
Interface
interface
|
interface {eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3}
Enters a network interface context.
|
Syntax Description
|
eno8303
|
Management port 0 (out of band)
|
eno8403
|
Management port 1 (out of band)
|
eno12399np0
|
Management port 2 (out of band)
|
eno12409np1
|
Management port 3 (out of band)
|
ib0
|
InfiniBand interface 0
|
ib1
|
InfiniBand interface 1
|
ib2
|
InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)
|
ib3
|
InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
show interfaces
|
show interfaces
Displays information about the network interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>
|
Notes
ip address
|
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
IP address
|
IPv4 address
|
netmask
|
Subnet mask of IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
interface
|
Notes
|
The command sequence is important. The ip address command should be used first during automation since it clears both default-gateway and name-server settings
ipv6 address
|
ipv6 address <IPv6 address>/<netmask>
Configures static IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static option is possible.
|
Syntax Description
|
IPv6 address/netmask
|
Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
Hostname
hostname
|
hostname <hostname>
Sets a static system hostname.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
String
|
Default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
ip name-server
|
ip name-server <no ip name-server>
|
Syntax Description
|
IPv4 address
|
IPv4 address
|
IPv6 address
|
IPv6 address
|
Default
|
No server name
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated command description and added the a no form of the command
|
1.3.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
ufmapl (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
The command sequence is important. The ip name-server command should be used during automation, after running the ip address and the ip default-gateway commands
show hosts
|
show hosts
Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Noes
|
N/A
Routing
ip default-gateway
|
ip default-gateway <address>
Configures a static default route.
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
gateway IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated syntax description and added a no form of the command
|
1.3.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway 10.209.36.1
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running the ip address command as it requires a static IP setting
ipv6 default-gateway
|
ipv6 default-gateway <address>
Configures a static default route.
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
gateway IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Example
|
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway ::1
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running the ip address command as it requires a static IP setting
ntp enable
|
ntp enable
Enables NTP.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
ntp server
|
ntp server <address>
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated the command description and added a no form of the command
|
1.3.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
ntp peer
|
ntp peer <address>
Configures an NTP peer
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Added the no form of the command
|
1.3.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
User Accounts
username
|
username root disable
Disable logging into root account
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
username admin password
|
username admin password <password>
Changes the "admin" user password.
|
Syntax Description
|
password
|
Specifies a password for the user in string form.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
show version
|
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated command output
|
1.4.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
license install
|
license install <url>
Installs a UFM appliance OS license file from a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
https, sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username:password@hostname/path/filename
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
license delete
|
Notes
|
license delete
|
license delete
Deletes a UFM appliance OS license file from the hard drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
license install
|
Notes
|
N/A
show license
|
show license
Displays UFM appliance OS license information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
license install
|
Notes
|
N/A
_shell
|
_shell
Runs a UNIX command shell such as bash. This shell command replaces the CLI; when the user exits the shell, they will be returned to the CLI.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
license install
|
Notes
|
N/A