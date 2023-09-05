Bux Fixes History
|
Ref#
|
Description
|
3549795
|
Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.
|
Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status
|
Discovered in Release: 1.4.1
|
3547517
|
Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.
|
Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty
|
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
|
3469639
|
Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.
|
Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet
|
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
|
3499668
|
Description: Fixed the replacement or overwriting of the IPv4 default gateway when specifying an IPv6 default gateway
|
Keywords: IPv4. IPv6, Default Gateway, overwrite
|
Discovered in Release: 1.4.2
|
3499983
|
Description: Fixed inability to fetch bootstap certificate when the user is set to "admin"
|
Keywords: Bootstap certificate, "admin"
|
Discovered in Release: 1.4.1
|
3486980
|
Description: Rectified inability to upload an image or certificate using user admin
|
Keywords: Image, Certificate, SCP
|
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
|
3486981
|
Description: Rectified inability to add multiple NTP servers.
|
Keywords: NTP Server
|
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
|
3468783
|
Description: Fixed UFM version update in /etc/ufm-release upon manual upgrade of UFM CLI
|
Keywords: UFM CLI version, Update
|
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
|
3410826
|
Description: Rectified inability to modify UFM user password
|
Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail
|
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
|
3461058
|
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
|
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
|
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
|
3383916
|
Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption
|
Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality
|
Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21
|
3375414
|
Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard
|
Keywords: UI Dashboard
|
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
|
3342713
|
Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry
|
Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts
|
Discovered in Release: 1.2.1
|
3459431
|
Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.
|
Keywords: System Dump, High-Availability
|
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
|
3461658
|
Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.
|
Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration
|
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
|
3361160
|
Description: Resolved the prolonged UFM upgrade time caused by a large historical Telemetry database table
|
Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File
|
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
|
3228547
|
Description: Client certificate authentication is not working on UFM Docker container after a Docker container restart
|
Keywords: Client Certificate Authentication, Ubuntu, Docker
|
Discovered in Release: 1.1.0
|
3143391
|
Description: UFM agent port 6306 is blocked
|
Keywords: UFM Agent
|
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0
|
3116018
|
Description: ufm-ha-watcher is not working
|
Keywords: UFM-HA
|
Discovered in Release: 1.0.0