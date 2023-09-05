Changes and New Features History
Feature
Description
Rev 1.5.0
Command Line Interface (CLI)
Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:
In-Service Upgrade
Added support for in-service upgrade in HA configuration. For more information, refer to In-Service Upgrade.
UFM Factory Reset
Added support for UFM Factory Reset. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset.
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.14.0
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1-6
UFM OS Package
Integrated with UFM OS version 23.07.18-3
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-63
Rev 1.4.1
Command Line Interface (CLI)
Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.13.2
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1
Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness
UFM OS Package
Integrated with UFM OS version 2.1.11
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72
Appliance OS License
Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions
Rev 1.3.1
Command Line Interface (CLI)
Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance
UFM Initial Settings
Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.12.1
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.0.1
Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)
UFM Logical Elements
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available
UFM OS Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 2.1.7
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104
Rev 1.2.0
NVIDIA SHARP Software
Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0
UFM Logical Elements
UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)
Rev 1.1.0
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.10.0
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 3.0.0
Chassis Health
Added support for chassis health monitoring
Rev 1.0.0
UFM Package
Integrate with UFM version 6.9.0
UFM HA Package
Integrate with UFM HA version 2.0.0
UFM Plugins
Pluggable platform for advanced functionality and third-party plugins.