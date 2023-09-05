Changes and New Features History

Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:

Added support for in-service upgrade in HA configuration. For more information, refer to In-Service Upgrade .

Added support for UFM Factory Reset. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset .

Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness

Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions

Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance

UFM Initial Settings