As of UFM Enterprise Appliance version 1.5.0, upgrading the appliance on HA supports an in-service upgrade, meaning UFM can continue running during the steps of the upgrade, and there is no need to stop UFM before the upgrade.

The upgrade is performed on both Master and Standby nodes.

To upgrade the UFM Enterprise Appliance software:

On the standby server, extract the OMU image to the /tmp folder: Copy Copied! tar -xzf ufm-appliance-<version>-omu.tar -C /tmp

On the standby server, access the installation folder and upgrade script: Copy Copied! standby# cd /tmp/ufm-appliance-<version>-omu

Run the UFM upgrade script on the standby server: Copy Copied! ./ufm-os-upgrade.sh --appliance-sw-upgrade --yes --reboot

After the reboot procedure is complete, a systemd service ( ufm-os-firstboot.service ) runs the remainder of the upgrade procedure. Once completed, a message is prompted to all open terminals including the status:

" UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-FAILURE " - if installation is failed.

" UFM-OS-FIRSTBOOT-SUCCESS " - if installation succeeded.

Example: To manually check the status, run systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service. If it is already finished, an error message is prompted stating that there is no such service. In that case, the log /var/log/ufm-os-firstboot.log can be checked instead. Copy Copied! systemctl status ufm-os-firstboot.service Example:

0000018a-66fc-dd68-a38e-f7ff9d770001

After the completion of the upgrade script, the UFM code is upgraded, while the UFM data remains unchanged. The automatic upgrade of UFM data will take place during the next UFM startup. To initiate this process, execute a failover from the Master node (or perform a takeover from the Standby node). Copy Copied! master# ufm_ha_cluster failover Warning The upgrade script logs the data to /var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_<UFM-OS version>.log and outputs simultaneously it to the screen. In case of an issue, UFM data can be restored to factory default. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset.