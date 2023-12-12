NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.5.1
On This Page

Software Components Upgrade

Upgrading UFM Docker in SA Mode

Stop the UFM service before upgrading. Run:

systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service

For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in standalone mode, please refer to Upgrading UFM on Docker Container.

Upgrading UFM Docker in HA Mode

Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run:

ufm_ha_cluster stop

For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in high availability mode, please refer to Upgrading UFM on Docker Container.

Upgrading UFM HA Package

  1. Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run:

    ufm_ha_cluster stop

  2. Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:

    https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_5.1.1-6.tgz

  3. On both servers, extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/

  4. On both servers, go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script:

    ./install.sh --drbd-location /opt/ha_data --drbd-disk /dev/sda4 --product enterprise-appliance


    Option


    Description

    -l
    UFM enterprise files directory used by DRBD

    -d
    Partition name for DRBD

    -p
    UFM product name to run in HA mode

  5. After the upgrade, start the UFM HA Cluster. Run:

    ufm_ha_cluster start

Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance CLI Package

  1. Copy the tarball of the UFM CLI package to the /tmp folder.

  2. Extract the tarball file and run the installer. Example:

    # cd /tmp
# tar xvf ufmcli_<version>.tgz
# cd ufmcli_<version>
# ./install.sh
Creating the UFM3 CLI repository file /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ufmcli.list
Refreshing the UFM3 CLI packages information...
Installing the UFM3 CLI package...
Removing the UFM3 CLI local repository /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ufmcli.list
Done.

  3. Once the upgrade procedure is completed, connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH with admin. Run:

    ssh admin@<hostname>

