Software Components Upgrade
Stop the UFM service before upgrading. Run:
systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service
For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in standalone mode, please refer to Upgrading UFM on Docker Container.
Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
For detailed information on upgrading the UFM docker in high availability mode, please refer to Upgrading UFM on Docker Container.
Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:
https:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_5.1.1-6.tgz
- On both servers, extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/
On both servers, go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script:
./install.sh --drbd-location /opt/ha_data --drbd-disk /dev/sda4 --product enterprise-appliance
Option
Description
-l
UFM enterprise files directory used by DRBD
-d
Partition name for DRBD
-p
UFM product name to run in HA mode
After the upgrade, start the UFM HA Cluster. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster start
Copy the tarball of the UFM CLI package to the /tmp folder.
Extract the tarball file and run the installer. Example:
# cd /tmp # tar xvf ufmcli_<version>.tgz # cd ufmcli_<version> # ./install.sh Creating the UFM3 CLI repository file /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ufmcli.list Refreshing the UFM3 CLI packages information... Installing the UFM3 CLI
package... Removing the UFM3 CLI local repository /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ufmcli.list Done.
Once the upgrade procedure is completed, connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH with admin. Run:
ssh admin@<hostname>