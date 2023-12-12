Software Components Upgrade

Stop the UFM cluster before upgrading. Run: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster stop

Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command: Copy Copied! https:

On both servers, extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/

On both servers, go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script: Copy Copied! ./install.sh --drbd-location /opt/ha_data --drbd-disk /dev/sda4 --product enterprise-appliance

Option

Description

-l

UFM enterprise files directory used by DRBD

-d

Partition name for DRBD

-p

UFM product name to run in HA mode