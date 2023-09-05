Software Upgrade

Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance Software

The installation process consists of replacing the containers/packages with the new version and upgrading the UFM data.

Copy the tarball file of UFM Enterprise Appliance software to the /tmp folder.

Connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH.

Stop the UFM service/cluster before upgrading. In SA mode, run: Copy Copied! #systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service In HA mode, run: Copy Copied! # ufm_ha_cluster stop

Extract the tarball file and run the installer for the upgrade. Run: Copy Copied! # cd /tmp # tar xvf ufm-appliance-sw-<version>.tar # cd ufm-appliance-sw-<version> # ./install.sh Installer Options: Copy Copied! -q|--quiet Upgrade UFM without prompt Warning In HA mode, this step should be performed on both servers.

After the upgrade, start the UFM service/cluster.

In SA mode, run: Copy Copied! # systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service In HA mode, run: Copy Copied! # ufm_ha_cluster start

Wait one minute for the service to come up.