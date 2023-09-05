NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.5.1
Software Upgrade

Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance Software

The installation process consists of replacing the containers/packages with the new version and upgrading the UFM data.

  1. Copy the tarball file of UFM Enterprise Appliance software to the /tmp folder.

  2. Connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH.

  3. Stop the UFM service/cluster before upgrading.

    In SA mode, run:

    #systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service

    In HA mode, run:

    # ufm_ha_cluster stop

  4. Extract the tarball file and run the installer for the upgrade. Run:

    # cd /tmp
# tar xvf ufm-appliance-sw-<version>.tar
# cd ufm-appliance-sw-<version>
# ./install.sh

    Installer Options:

    -q|--quiet             Upgrade UFM without prompt

    Warning

    In HA mode, this step should be performed on both servers.

  5. After the upgrade, start the UFM service/cluster.

    In SA mode, run:

    # systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service

    In HA mode, run:

    # ufm_ha_cluster start

  6. Wait one minute for the service to come up.

  7. Ensure the service health. Run:

    # ufm_enterprise_sanity.sh
Checking Service...
Done
Checking Images...
Done
Checking Containers...
Done
Checking ufm REST server...
Done
Sanity tests completed successfully!

