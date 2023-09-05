Software Upgrade
Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance Software
The installation process consists of replacing the containers/packages with the new version and upgrading the UFM data.
Copy the tarball file of UFM Enterprise Appliance software to the /tmp folder.
Connect to the UFM Enterprise Appliance via SSH.
Stop the UFM service/cluster before upgrading.
In SA mode, run:
#systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service
In HA mode, run:
# ufm_ha_cluster stop
Extract the tarball file and run the installer for the upgrade. Run:
# cd /tmp # tar xvf ufm-appliance-sw-<version>.tar # cd ufm-appliance-sw-<version> # ./install.sh
Installer Options:
-q|--quiet Upgrade UFM without promptWarning
In HA mode, this step should be performed on both servers.
After the upgrade, start the UFM service/cluster.
In SA mode, run:
# systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service
In HA mode, run:
# ufm_ha_cluster start
Wait one minute for the service to come up.
Ensure the service health. Run:
# ufm_enterprise_sanity.sh Checking Service... Done Checking Images... Done Checking Containers... Done Checking ufm REST server... Done Sanity tests completed successfully!