NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.5.1
UFM Commands

General

ufm start

ufm start
no ufm start

Starts UFM.
The no form of the command stops UFM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm start

Related Commands

show ufm status

Notes

show ufm status

show ufm status

Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.2

Updated command output

1.4.0

First release

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm status
 
Cluster name: ufmcluster
WARNING: corosync and pacemaker node names do not match (IPs used in setup?)
Stack: corosync
Current DC: swx-ufm3-02 (version 1.1.18-2b07d5c5a9) - partition with quorum
Last updated: Thu Jun  1 19:06:57 2023
Last change: Thu Jun  1 19:06:11 2023 by root via crm_resource on swx-ufm3-02
 
2 nodes configured
5 resources configured
 
Online: [ swx-ufm3-01 swx-ufm3-02 ]
Full list of resources:
 
Master/Slave Set: ha_data_drbd_master [ha_data_drbd]
     Masters: [ swx-ufm3-01 ]
     Slaves: [ swx-ufm3-02 ]
Resource Group: ufmcluster-grp
     ha_data_file_system        (ocf::heartbeat:Filesystem):    Started swx-ufm3-01
     ufm-ha-watcher     (systemd:ufm-ha-watcher):       Started swx-ufm3-01
     ufm-enterprise     (systemd:ufm-enterprise):       Started swx-ufm3-01
 
Daemon Status:
  corosync: active/enabled
  pacemaker: active/enabled
  pcsd: active/enabled
DRBD_RESOURCE:     ha_data
DRBD_CONNECTIVITY: Connected
DISK_STATE:        UpToDate
DRBD_ROLE:         Primary
PEER_DISK_STATE:   UpToDate
PEER_DRBD_ROLE:    Secondary
DRBD Sync Status:
version: 8.4.10 (api:1/proto:86-101)
srcversion: 7C5B8378BE913D722F67EFD 
0: cs:Connected ro:Primary/Secondary ds:UpToDate/UpToDate C r-----
    ns:9044 nr:159762612 dw:159771656 dr:2813 al:48 bm:0 lo:0 pe:0 ua:0 ap:0 ep:1 wo:d oos:0
 
 ===========================================================================================
                                    UFM Main Processes
===========================================================================================
ModelMain          Process is : [ Running ]
Opensm             Process is : [ Running ]
Unhealthy Ports    Process is : [ Running ]
Daily Report       Process is : [ Running ]
UFM Health         Process is : [ Running ]
UFM Telemetry      Process is : [ Running ]
UFM                Running
=======================================
HA Summary
=======================================
Local
=======================================
Primary IP            11.0.0.11
Secondary IP          10.209.44.115
DRBD                  Running Primary
DRBD State            ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate
=======================================
Peer
=======================================
Primary IP            11.0.0.12
Secondary IP          10.209.44.116
DRBD                  Running Secondary
DRBD State            ConnectionState = Connected - DiskState = UpToDate
=======================================
swx-ufm3-01 (config) #

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

  • The output example above is taken from a high-availability setup

  • If working in HA mode, you will receive information on the HA status

The process status can be one of the below:

  • Running – the process is running

  • Stopped – the process is not running

Data Management

ufm data reset

ufm data reset

Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm data reset
This command resets UFM data (configuration and database) and consequently deletes installed web client related certificates.
Are you sure you wish to proceed? [yes/no] yes
 
UFM reset to factory defaults finished successfully.

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

This command is available in standalone mode only. For resetting UFM in HA mode, refer to no ufm ha.

Management Interface Monitoring

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
no ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

Enables monitoring of the management interface.
The no form of the command disables monitoring of the management interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval

ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>

Configures the management interface monitoring interval.

Syntax Description

time

The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.

Default

10 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval 15

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

ufm mgmt-interface

ufm mgmt-interface <interface>

Configures the management interface to be monitored.

Syntax Description

interface

Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eno8303, eno8403)

Default

eno8303

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm mgmt-interface eth0

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
show ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

N/A

show ufm mgmt-interface

show ufm mgmt-interface

Displays the management interface settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm mgmt-interface
 
Management interface monitoring:
   Interface name:      eno8303
   Enabled:             Yes
   Monitoring interval: 10 seconds

Related Commands

ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface

Notes

UFM Logs

show ufm logging

show ufm logging

Displays logging configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm logging
Number of archived log files to keep: 15
Log rotation size threshold:          100M
 
Ufm-log level:          WARNING
Syslog:
   Enabled:             No
   Server:              Local
   Level:               WARNING
   Ufm-log enabled:     No
   Ufm-events enabled:  No
swx-ufm3-01 (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

ufm logging syslog enable

ufm logging syslog enable
no ufm logging syslog enable

Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.
The no form of the command disables sending UFM logs to syslog.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.

ufm logging syslog

ufm logging syslog <host:port>
no ufm logging syslog

Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.
The no form of the command sends UFM logs to the local syslog server.

Syntax Description

port

Remote syslog hostname and port

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog 172.30.36.120:514

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.

ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable

ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable

Send UFM log messages to a syslog server
The no form of the command disables sending UFM log messages to a syslog server

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.

ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.
The no form disables the ability to log UFM event messages to syslog server

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable

Related Commands

Notes

This change takes effect after UFM restart.

ufm logging level

ufm logging level <log-level>

Sets the severity level of certain log messages.

Syntax Description

log-level

  • CRITICAL – critical conditions

  • DEBUG – debug-level messages

  • ERROR – error conditions

  • INFO – informational messages

  • WARNING – warning conditions

Default

WARNING

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6

Example
ufmapl  (config) # ufm logging level WARNING

Related Commands

Notes

UFM Web Client

ufm web-client mode

ufm web-client mode <http | https-client-authentication>

Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.

Syntax Description

https

HTTPS access

https-client-authentication

HTTPS access with client authentication

Default

https

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client mode https-client-authen

Related Commands

show ufm web-client
ufm web-client client-authentication
ufm web-client associate-user

Notes

ufm web-client associate-user

ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
no ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>

Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.
The no form of the command disassociates client certificate subject alternative name from a UFM user.

Syntax Description

san

Client certificate subject alternative name

username

UFM username

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client associate-user ufm.mellanoxhpc.net admin

Related Commands

show ufm web-client
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authentication

Notes

show ufm web-client

show ufm web-client

Displays UFM web client settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm web-client
  Mode: HTTPS
  Client authentication: Yes
 
  Bootstrap certificate file: Present
  CA certificate file: Present
  Server certificate file: Present
 
  Server certificate hostname: ufm.mellanoxhpc.net
 
  User Associations:
    SAN:  ufm.mellanoxhpc.net
    User: ufmsysadmin
 
  Certificate Auto-refresh:
    Enabled: Yes
    CA certificate URL: https://mellanox.com/cacert
    Server certificate URL: https://mellanox.com/servercerts
    Server certificate thumbprint: 2268BDD79DF7FD9C818EB97F315AE0F35D223A15
    Last checked: 2019-04-20 20:57:21
    Last update: 2019-04-20 20:57:21

Related Commands

ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authentication
ufm web-client associate-user

Notes

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.
The no form of the command disables the feature.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

Notes

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>

Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.
The no form of the command clears the root/intermediate certificate auto-refresh settings.

Syntax Description

download-url

Download URL for root/intermediate certificate

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert "https://mellanox.com/cacerts"

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

Notes

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>

Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.
The no form of the command clears the server and bootstrap certificates auto-refresh settings.

Syntax Description

url

https and sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.

thumbprint

Server certificate thumbprint

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert "https://mellanox.com/servercerts" 2268BDD79DF7FD9C818EB97F315AE0F35D223A15

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

Notes

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now

ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now

Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now

Related Commands

show ufm web-client

Notes

UFM Audit

ufm track-conf-changes enable

ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable

Enables UFM configuration changes tracking
The no form of the command disables UFM configuration changes tracking

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm track-conf-changes enable

Related Commands

show ufm track-conf-changes

Notes

show ufm track-conf-changes

show ufm track-conf-changes

Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm 
Track UFM configuration changes: No

Related Commands

ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable

Notes

High-Availability

ufm ha

ufm ha [failover | takeover]

Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.

Syntax Description

failover

Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine

takeover

Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm ha takeover

Related Commands

Notes

ufm ha configure

ufm ha configure dual-subnet <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha

Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.

Syntax Description

node-role

Master or standby

local-primary-ip

Local node primary IP address

peer-primary-ip

Peer node primary IP address

local-secondary-ip

Local node secondary IP address

peer-secondary-ip

Peer node secondary IP address

hacluster-pwd

hacluster user password

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
swx-ufm3-01 (config) # ufm ha configure dual-subnet standby 11.0.0.12 11.0.0.11 10.209.44.12 10.209.44.11 123456

Related Commands

Notes

  1. It is highly recommended that the local and peer primary interfaces will connected directly back-to-back

  2. The command must be ran first on standby node and only then on the master node

ufm ha-nodes

ufm ha-nodes <master hostname> <standby hostname>
no ufm ha-nodes

Sets the HA nodes information in UFM configuration.
The no form of the commands clears the HA nodes information from the UFM configuration.

Syntax Description

master hostname

The originally set master node hostname.

standby hostname

The originally set standby node hostname.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # ufm ha-nodes ufm-host-01 ufm-host-02

Related Commands

show ufm ha-nodes

Notes

show ufm ha-nodes

show ufm ha-nodes

Shows the UFM HA configuration that is set in UFM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5.0

Example
ufmapl (config) # show ufm ha-nodes
08c0eb030098609a:11.0.0.12:1,08c0eb0300986042:11.0.0.11:2

Related Commands

ufm ha-nodes

Notes

N/A

