On This Page
- General
- Data Management
- Management Interface Monitoring
- UFM Logs
- UFM Web Client
- ufm web-client mode
- ufm web-client associate-user
- show ufm web-client
- ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
- ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert
- ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert
- ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
- UFM Audit
- High-Availability
UFM Commands
ufm start
|
ufm start
Starts UFM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
show ufm status
|
show ufm status
Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated command output
|
1.4.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
The process status can be one of the below:
ufm data reset
|
ufm data reset
Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
This command is available in standalone mode only. For resetting UFM in HA mode, refer to no ufm ha.
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
Enables monitoring of the management interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
|
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>
Configures the management interface monitoring interval.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.
|
Default
|
10 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
|
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface
|
ufm mgmt-interface <interface>
Configures the management interface to be monitored.
|
Syntax Description
|
interface
|
Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eno8303, eno8403)
|
Default
|
eno8303
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ufm mgmt-interface
|
show ufm mgmt-interface
Displays the management interface settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
|
Notes
show ufm logging
|
show ufm logging
Displays logging configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm logging syslog enable
|
ufm logging syslog enable
Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog
|
ufm logging syslog <host:port>
Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Remote syslog hostname and port
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
|
ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
Send UFM log messages to a syslog server
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
|
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging level
|
ufm logging level <log-level>
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
|
Syntax Description
|
log-level
|
|
Default
|
WARNING
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm web-client mode
|
ufm web-client mode <http | https-client-authentication>
Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.
|
Syntax Description
|
https
|
HTTPS access
|
https-client-authentication
|
HTTPS access with client authentication
|
Default
|
https
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm web-client associate-user
|
ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.
|
Syntax Description
|
san
|
Client certificate subject alternative name
|
username
|
UFM username
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
show ufm web-client
|
show ufm web-client
Displays UFM web client settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm web-client mode
|
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
Download URL for root/intermediate certificate
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
https and sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
|
thumbprint
|
Server certificate thumbprint
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm track-conf-changes enable
|
ufm track-conf-changes enable
Enables UFM configuration changes tracking
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm track-conf-changes
|
Notes
show ufm track-conf-changes
|
show ufm track-conf-changes
Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm track-conf-changes enable
|
Notes
ufm ha
|
ufm ha [failover | takeover]
Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.
|
Syntax Description
|
failover
|
Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine
|
takeover
|
Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm ha configure
|
ufm ha configure dual-subnet <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <hacluster-pwd>
Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.
|
Syntax Description
|
node-role
|
Master or standby
|
local-primary-ip
|
Local node primary IP address
|
peer-primary-ip
|
Peer node primary IP address
|
local-secondary-ip
|
Local node secondary IP address
|
peer-secondary-ip
|
Peer node secondary IP address
|
hacluster-pwd
|
hacluster user password
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ufm ha-nodes
|
ufm ha-nodes <master hostname> <standby hostname>
Sets the HA nodes information in UFM configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
master hostname
|
The originally set master node hostname.
|
standby hostname
|
The originally set standby node hostname.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm ha-nodes
|
Notes
show ufm ha-nodes
|
show ufm ha-nodes
Shows the UFM HA configuration that is set in UFM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm ha-nodes
|
Notes
|
N/A