Appendix - UFM Factory Reset

This section provides a comprehensive guide on resetting UFM to its original factory settings.

Note

WARNING!!! this operation will remove all user data and configuration and will restore UFM to its factory defaults.

Note

The UFM Factory-Reset will exclusively revert UFM to its original factory settings, leaving HA configurations unaffected. To remove HA, it is essential to execute ufm_ha_cluster cleanup before initiating the factory reset.

UFM Docker Container Factory Reset

To reset UFM to its factory defaults when using UFM on a Docker container, follow these steps.

  1. Ensure that UFM is not up and running. If UFM is running, stop it.

    For Stand-alone (SA) installations:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    systemctl stop ufm-enterprise
# validate that ufm is not running
systemctl status ufm-enterprise

    For High-Availability setups (perform the following on the master node only):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufm_ha_cluster stop
# validate that ufm is not running
ufm_ha_cluster status

  2. Runmellanox/ufm-enterprise Docker Container with the following flags:

    Note

    WARNING: This operation will erase all user data and configurations, resetting UFM to its factory defaults.

    CAUTION: This step does not require user confirmation, meaning UFM will be restored to factory defaults immediately once initiated.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
		-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
		-v /tmp:/tmp \
		-v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \
		mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
		--factory-reset

    Flag

    Type

    Description

    --name=ufm_installer

    Mandatory

    The container name must be called ufm_installer.

    -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock

    Mandatory

    The docker socket must be mounted on the docker container.

    -v /tmp:/tmp

    Optional

    Logs of the operation can be viewed in /tmp on the host in case it is mounted.

    -v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_ufm/

    Mandatory

    For the factory reset to persist, it is essential to have the /opt/ufm/files directory mounted from the host.

    mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest

    Mandatory

    The docker image name.

    --factory-reset

    Mandatory

    This action will signal the UFM container to initiate the factory reset process.

UFM Factory Reset via CLI

UFM Factory Reset in HA Configuration

Note

The UFM Factory-Reset will exclusively revert UFM to its original factory settings, including the HA configurations.

  1. On the Master node, stop the UFM cluster. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl (config) # no ufm start

  2. On both Master and Standby nodes, reset the UFM cluster configuration to factory settings. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl (config) # no ufm ha

    Note

    After the factory reset procedure is completed, both UFM nodes are configured as Standalone mode.

UFM Factory Reset in Standalone Configuration

Note

The UFM Factory-Reset will exclusively revert UFM to its original factory settings.

  1. Stop the UFM service. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl (config) # no ufm start

  2. Reset the UFM data to factory settings. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufmapl (config) # ufm data reset

