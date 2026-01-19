On This Page
- Network Interfaces
- NTP
- Software Management
- User Management and AAA
- Chassis Management
- Operating System License
System Management
This section describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.
Interface
interface
interface <eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3>
Enters a network interface context.
Syntax Description
eno8303
Management port 0 (out of band)
eno8403
Management port 1 (out of band)
eno12399np0
Management port 2 (out of band)
eno12409np1
Management port 3 (out of band)
ib0
InfiniBand interface 0
ib1
InfiniBand interface 1
ib2
InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)
ib3
InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
show interfaces
show interfaces [eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3]
Displays information about the network interfaces.
Syntax Description
eno8303
Management port 0 (out of band)
eno8403
Management port 1 (out of band)
eno12399np0
Management port 2 (out of band)
eno12409np1
Management port 3 (out of band)
ib0
InfiniBand interface 0
ib1
InfiniBand interface 1
ib2
InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)
ib3
InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
1.6.0
Updated example and added command syntax
1.4.1
First release
Example
Related Commands
interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>
Notes
ip address
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
Syntax Description
IP address
IPv4 address
netmask
Subnet mask of IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
interface
Notes
The command sequence is important. The
ipv6 address
ipv6 address <IPv6 address>/<netmask>
Configures static IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static option is possible.
Syntax Description
IPv6 address/netmask
Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface management
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
Hostname
hostname
hostname <hostname>
Sets a static system hostname.
Syntax Description
hostname
String
Default
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
ip name-server
ip name-server <no ip name-server>
no ip name-serverConfigures DNS servers to be used.The no form of the command clears the name server.
Syntax Description
IPv4 address
IPv4 address
IPv6 address
IPv6 address
Default
No server name
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.2
Updated command description and added the a no form of the command
1.3.0
First release
Example
ufmapl (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
The command sequence is important. The
{ip | ipv6} host
{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.
Syntax Description
hostname
String
ip-address
IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show hosts
Notes
show hosts
show hosts
Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Noes
N/A
Routing
ip default-gateway
ip default-gateway <address>
no ip default-gateway <address>
Configures a static default route.
The no form of the command removes the static route.
Syntax Description
address
gateway IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.2
Updated syntax description and added a no form of the command
1.3.0
First release
Example
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway 10.209.36.1
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
The command sequence is important. The
ipv6 default-gateway
ipv6 default-gateway <address>
no ipv6 default-gateway <address>
Configures a static default route.
The no form of the command removes the static route.
Syntax Description
address
gateway IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.2
Example
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway ::1
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
The command sequence is important. The
show {ip | ipv6} route
show {ip | ipv6} route [static]
Displays the routing table in the system.
Syntax Description
static
Filters the table with the static route entries
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
{ip | ipv6} route
Notes
show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway
show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway [static]
Displays the default gateway.
Syntax Description
static
Displays the static configuration of the default
gateway
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
{ip | ipv6} default-gateway
Notes
ntp enable
ntp enable
Enables NTP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.3.0
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
ntp server
ntp server <address>
no ntp server <address>Configures an NTP serverThe no form of the command removes NTP server
Syntax Description
address
IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.2
Updated the command description and added a no form of the command
1.3.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
ntp peer
ntp peer <address>
no ntp peer <address>
Configures an NTP peer
The no form of the command removes the NTP peer
Syntax Description
address
IPv4 or IPv6 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.2
Added the no form of the command
1.3.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
image fetch
image fetch <URL>
Downloads a system image from a remote host.
Syntax Description
URL
HTTPS, SCP and SFTP are supported
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
image install
image install <image-name>
Installs an image file.
Syntax Description
image name
Specifies the image name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
|
image delete
image delete <image-name>
Deletes the specified image file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
image-name
Specifies the image name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show images
Notes
show images
show image
Displays information about the system images and boot parameters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
image delete
image fetchimage install
Notes
User Accounts
username
username root disable
no username root disable
Disable logging into root account
The no form of the command reenable login into root account
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.1
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
username admin password
username admin password <password>
Changes the "admin" user password.
Syntax Description
password
Specifies a password for the user in string form.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.2
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
AAA Methods
aaa authentication login default
aaa authentication login default <auth method> [<auth method>]
Sets a sequence of authentication methods. Up to two methods can be configured.
Syntax Description
auth-method
Possible values:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show aaa
Notes
Setting tacacs+ as one of the authentication methods enables tacacs.
Setting no taccas+ and only local in the authentication methods disables tacacs.
show aaa
show aaa
Displays the AAA configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
aaa authentication login default
Notes
TACACS+
tacacs-server
tacacs-server {key <secret> | timeout <seconds>}
no tacacs-server {key | timeout}
Sets global TACACS+ server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to default values.
Syntax Description
key
Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server
timeout
Timeout in seconds (1-60)
Default
1 second
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show tacacs
tacacs-server host
Notes
Each TACACS+ server can override the global secret parameter using the command "tacacs-server host"
tacacs-server host
tacacs-server host <ip-address> {auth-port <port> | key <secret>}
no tacacs-server host <ip-address> {auth-port <port>}
Configures TACACS+ server attributes.
The no form of the command removes the TACACS+ server.
Syntax Description
ip-address
TACACS+ server IP address
auth-port
TACACS+ server UDP port number
key
Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server
Default
Default TCP port is 49
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show tacacs
tacacs-server
Notes
show tacacs
show tacacs
Displays TACACS+ configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
tacacs-server
tacacs-server host
Notes
show resources
show resources
Displays system resources.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
show version
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.4.2
Updated command output
1.4.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
N/A
show files system
show files system [detail]
Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
Syntax Description
detail
Displays more detailed information on file-system
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
The following CLI commands relate to the operating system license. For UFM License CLI commands, please refer to UFM License.
license install
license install <url>
Installs a UFM appliance OS license file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
url
https, sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username:password@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.1
First release
1.4.3
Added the first note in the "Notes" row.
Example
Related Commands
license delete
show license
Notes
license delete
license delete
Deletes a UFM appliance OS license file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.1
Example
Related Commands
license install
show license
Notes
N/A
show license
show license
Displays UFM appliance OS license information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.1
Example
Related Commands
license install
license delete
Notes
N/A
_shell
_shell
Runs a UNIX command shell such as bash. This shell command replaces the CLI; when the user exits the shell, they will be returned to the CLI.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
1.4.1
Example
Related Commands
license install
license deleteshow license
Notes
N/A