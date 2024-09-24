Bug Fixes History

Description : UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Description: The UFM start command does not reflect fabric-related issues (such as "no IB interface is running")

Description : After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Description: Fixed the replacement or overwriting of the IPv4 default gateway when specifying an IPv6 default gateway

Description: Fixed inability to fetch bootstap certificate when the user is set to "admin"

Description : Rectified inability to upload an image or certificate using user admin

3461058