Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.6 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Ref#

Description

3629287

Description: UFM3.x unstable HCA due to overheating of transceiver

Keywords: HCA overheating

Discovered in release: v1.5.0

3575882

Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down

Discovered in release: v1.4.1

3565820

Description: The UFM start command does not reflect fabric-related issues (such as "no IB interface is running")

Keywords: UFM start

Discovered in release: v1.4.3

3590777

Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump

Discovered in release: 1.15.0

3549795

Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.

Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status

Discovered in Release: 1.4.1

3547517

Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.

Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty

Discovered in Release: 1.2.0

3469639

Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.

Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet

Discovered in Release: 1.3.1

3499668

Description: Fixed the replacement or overwriting of the IPv4 default gateway when specifying an IPv6 default gateway

Keywords: IPv4. IPv6, Default Gateway, overwrite

Discovered in Release: 1.4.2

3499983

Description: Fixed inability to fetch bootstap certificate when the user is set to "admin"

Keywords: Bootstap certificate, "admin"

Discovered in Release: 1.4.1

3486980

Description: Rectified inability to upload an image or certificate using user admin

Keywords: Image, Certificate, SCP

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

3486981

Description: Rectified inability to add multiple NTP servers.

Keywords: NTP Server

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

3468783

Description: Fixed UFM version update in /etc/ufm-release upon manual upgrade of UFM CLI

Keywords: UFM CLI version, Update

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

3410826

Description: Rectified inability to modify UFM user password

Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail

Discovered in Release: 1.3.1

3461058

Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

3383916

Description: Fixed Client CTRL+C server disruption

Keywords: Client CTRL+C, Server functionality

Discovered in Release: Rest Over RDMA Image 1.0.0-21

3375414

Description: Fixed improper functionality of UFM UI Dashboard

Keywords: UI Dashboard

Discovered in Release: 1.2.0

3342713

Description: Fixed UFM Health configuration for periodic restarts of the telemetry

Keywords: UFM Health, Telemetry, Periodic restarts

Discovered in Release: 1.2.1

3459431

Description: UFM System Dump cannot be extracted from UFM 3.0 Enterprise Appliance host when running in high-availability mode.

Keywords:  System Dump, High-Availability

Discovered in Release: 1.3.1

3461658

Description: The network fast recovery configuration (/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fast_recovery.conf) is missing when UFM is deployed in Docker Container mode.

Keywords: Network Fast Recovery; Docket Container; Missing Configuration

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

3361160

Description: Resolved the prolonged UFM upgrade time caused by a large historical Telemetry database table

Keywords: Long Upgrade Time, Historical Telemetry, Database File

Discovered in Release: 1.2.0

3228547

Description: Client certificate authentication is not working on UFM Docker container after a Docker container restart

Keywords: Client Certificate Authentication, Ubuntu, Docker

Discovered in Release: 1.1.0

3143391

Description: UFM agent port 6306 is blocked

Keywords: UFM Agent

Discovered in Release: 1.0.0

3116018

Description: ufm-ha-watcher is not working

Keywords: UFM-HA

Discovered in Release: 1.0.0

