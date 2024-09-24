NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.6 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.6 LTS (2023 LTS U3)  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Feature

Description

AAA TACACS+ Support

Added support for AAA TACACS+ For more information, please refer to Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA).

Added support for three TACACS+ servers for AAA - with fallback or weighted priority.

Added per command authorization AAA TACACS+ support

Added IPv6 TACACS server support

Added TACACS+ CLI command to allow the TACACS+ functionality. For more information, refer to TACACAS+.

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

  • In Routing:

    • show {ip | ipv6} route

    • show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

  • In AAA Methods :

    • aaa authentication login default

    • show aaa

  • In TACACAS+ :

    • tacacs-server

    • tacacs-server host

    • show tacacs

  • In Chassis Management:

    • show files system

    • show resources

  • In UFM License :

    • ufm license install

    • ufm license delete

    • show ufm license

    • show files ufm-license

  • In UFM Configuration Management :

    • ufm configuration delete

    • ufm configuration export

    • ufm configuration fetch

    • ufm configuration import

    • ufm configuration upload

    • show files ufm-configuration

  • High-Availability

    • ufm ha configure

  • In UFM Multi-Port SM:

    • ufm multi-port-sm

    • show ufm multi-port-sm

    • ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

    • show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

  • HCA Commands

    • ib hca-vl15-window

    • show ib hca-vl15-window

  • In NVIDIA SHARP :

    • ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

    • ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

    • ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

    • ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>

    • ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>

    • ib sharp allocation enable

Client Certificate Authentication

Added support for pinning SAN with RegEx.

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.15.6-4

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.3.1-2

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 23.10.18-9

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.26.1-3

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.07-0.5.1

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.38.2104 to resolve HCA overheating issue

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 24, 2024
content here