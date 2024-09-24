Changes and New Features
Feature
Description
AAA TACACS+ Support
Added support for AAA TACACS+ For more information, please refer to Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA).
Added support for three TACACS+ servers for AAA - with fallback or weighted priority.
Added per command authorization AAA TACACS+ support
Added IPv6 TACACS server support
Added TACACS+ CLI command to allow the TACACS+ functionality. For more information, refer to TACACAS+.
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
Client Certificate Authentication
Added support for pinning SAN with RegEx.
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM version 6.15.6-4
UFM HA Package
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.3.1-2
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 23.10.18-9
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.26.1-3
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.07-0.5.1
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.38.2104 to resolve HCA overheating issue
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.