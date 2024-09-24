Changes and New Features

AAA TACACS+ Support Added support for AAA TACACS+ For more information, please refer to Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA).

Added support for three TACACS+ servers for AAA - with fallback or weighted priority.

Added per command authorization AAA TACACS+ support

Added IPv6 TACACS server support

Added TACACS+ CLI command to allow the TACACS+ functionality. For more information, refer to TACACAS+.

CLI Commands Added the following CLI commands: In Routing: show {ip | ipv6} route show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

In AAA Methods : aaa authentication login default show aaa

In TACACAS+ : tacacs-server tacacs-server host show tacacs

In Chassis Management: show files system show resources

In UFM License : ufm license install ufm license delete show ufm license show files ufm-license

In UFM Configuration Management : ufm configuration delete ufm configuration export ufm configuration fetch ufm configuration import ufm configuration upload show files ufm-configuration

High-Availability ufm ha configure

In UFM Multi-Port SM: ufm multi-port-sm show ufm multi-port-sm ufm additional-fabric-interfaces show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

HCA Commands ib hca-vl15-window show ib hca-vl15-window

In NVIDIA SHARP : ib sharp dump-files-generation enable ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15> ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15> ib sharp allocation enable



Client Certificate Authentication Added support for pinning SAN with RegEx.

UFM Package Integrated with UFM version 6.15.6-4

UFM HA Package Integrated with UFM HA version 5.3.1-2

UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 23.10.18-9

MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.26.1-3

MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.07-0.5.1