Changes and New Features History

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.6 LTS (2023 LTS U3)
Feature

Description

Rev 1.5.1

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.14.1

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-200

Cable and Transceivers Burning

UFM supports second-source cable transceivers burn.

Rev 1.5.0

Command Line Interface (CLI)

Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:

  • In-Service Upgrade

  • IP Management

  • UFM data reset

  • UFM HA nodes

In-Service Upgrade

Added support for in-service upgrade in HA configuration. For more information, refer to In-Service Upgrade.

UFM Factory Reset

Added support for UFM Factory Reset. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset.

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.14.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1-6

UFM OS Package

Integrated with UFM OS version 23.07.18-3

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.25.0-63

Rev 1.4.1

Command Line Interface (CLI)

Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.13.2

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.1.1

Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness

UFM OS Package

Integrated with UFM OS version 2.1.11

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.24.0-72

Appliance OS License

Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions

Rev 1.3.1

Command Line Interface (CLI)

Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance

UFM Initial Settings

Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.12.1

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.0.1

Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)

UFM Logical Elements

UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available

UFM OS Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 2.1.7

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version 4.23.0-104

Rev 1.2.0

NVIDIA SHARP Software

Updated NVIDIA SHARP software version to v3.1.1.

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.11.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 4.0.0

UFM Logical Elements

UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are deprecated and will no longer be available starting from UFM v1.3.0(January 2023 release)

Rev 1.1.0

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM version 6.10.0

UFM HA Package

Integrated with UFM HA version 3.0.0

Chassis Health

Added support for chassis health monitoring

Rev 1.0.0

UFM Package

Integrate with UFM version 6.9.0

UFM HA Package

Integrate with UFM HA version 2.0.0

UFM Plugins

Pluggable platform for advanced functionality and third-party plugins.

