Known Issues in This Release
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3699419
|
Description: After remanufacturing the UFM Enterprise Appliance from an ISO file as described in Appendix - Deploying UFM Appliance from an ISO File, rebooting or power cycling the host in High-Availability (HA) mode results in the unsuccessful start of the HA services.
|
Workaround: Change the crontab option in UFM Enterprise Appliance via the OS shell #crontab -e:
to:
|
Keywords: Reboot; HA; Power Cycle
|
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
|
3729822
|
Description: The Logs API consistently returns an empty response when logs from previous years are present in the log files.
|
Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file
|
Workaround: Include the year in each log line.
|
Discovered in Release: v1.6.0