Known Issues in This Release

Known Issues in This Release

Ref #

Issue

3699419

Description: After remanufacturing the UFM Enterprise Appliance from an ISO file as described in Appendix - Deploying UFM Appliance from an ISO File, rebooting or power cycling the host in High-Availability (HA) mode results in the unsuccessful start of the HA services.

Workaround: Change the crontab option in UFM Enterprise Appliance via the OS shell #crontab -e:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
@reboot /usr/sbin/netplan apply

to:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
@reboot sleep 240 && /sbin/ip link set up dev idrac

Keywords: Reboot; HA; Power Cycle

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0

3729822

Description: The Logs API consistently returns an empty response when logs from previous years are present in the log files.

Keywords: Logs API, Empty response, Logs file

Workaround: Include the year in each log line.

Discovered in Release: v1.6.0
