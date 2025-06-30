Configuring the Appliance for the First Time

The NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance has multiple Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eno8303. The MAC address for eno8303 is available on the pull tab and can be configured in the DHCP server. To use the remote management controller with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server.

The appliance supports a direct connection via a serial port.

For instructions on how to configure the management interface, please refer to Configuring the Appliance.