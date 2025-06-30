What can I help you with?
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.8
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.8  InfiniBand Commands

On This Page

InfiniBand Commands

OpenSM

ib sm configuration import

ib sm configuration import [partition-conf-user-ext] <url>

Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.1

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) #
ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext 
sftp://admin:123456@192.168.1.12/tmp/partitions.conf.user_ext

Related Commands

show ib sm configuration import

Notes

N/A


show ib sm allow-both-pkeys

show ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
disable

Related Commands

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Notes

N/A


ib sm allow-both-pkeys

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

no ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.

The no form of the command disables having both full and limited memberships on the same partition.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Related Commands

show ib sm allow-both-pkey

ib partition management defmember

Notes

N/A


show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
enable

Related Commands

ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Notes

N/A


ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.

The no form of the command calculates PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

Related Commands

show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Notes

N/A


show ib sm virtualization

show ib sm virtualization

Displays virtualization support.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm virtualization
enable

Related Commands

ib sm virtualization enable

ib sm virtualization ignore

Notes

N/A


ib sm virtualization enable

ib sm virtualization enable

no ib sm virtualization enable

Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).

The no form of the command disables virtualization on all supporting ports.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm virtualization enable

Related Commands

show ib sm virtualization

Notes

It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.


ib sm virtualization ignore

ib sm virtualization ignore

No virtualization support.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm virtualization ignore

Related Commands

show ib sm virtualization

Notes

It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.


show ib sm root-guid

show ib sm root-guid

Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm root-guid
0x0002c903006ad830
0x0002c903006ae120
0x0002c903006af520

Related Commands

ib sm root-guid

Notes

N/A


ib sm root-guid

ib sm root-guid <guid>

no ib sm root-guid <guid>

Adds a root GUID for the SM.

The no form of the command removes the GUID from the SM.

Syntax Description

guid

The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation

For example: 0x0002c903006ad830

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm root-guid 0x0002c903006ad830

Related Commands

show ib sm root-guid

Notes

The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.


show ib sm routing-engines

show ib sm routing-engines

Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm routing-engines ar_updn

Related Commands

ib sm routing-engines

Notes

N/A


ib sm routing-engines

ib sm routing-engines <engine>

Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.

Syntax Description

engine

Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by space. Supported engines: ar-dor, ar-ftree, ar-torus, ar-updn, chain, dfp, dfp2, dor, file, ftree, minhop, pqft, torus-2QoS, updn)

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm routing-engines ar-updn

Related Commands

show ib sm routing-engines

Notes

N/A


show ib sm ar-sl-mask

show ib sm ar-sl-mask

Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm ar-sl-mask
0xffff

Related Commands

ib sm ar-sl-mask

Notes

N/A


ib sm ar-sl-mask

ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>

no ib sm ar-sl-mask

Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.

The no form of the command rests the mask value to default.

Syntax Description

mask

Range: 0x0000-0xffff

Default

0xffff

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm ar-sl-mask 0xfffe

Related Commands

show ib sm ar-sl-mask

Notes

N/A


show ib sm configuration import

show ib sm configuration import

Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm configuration import
partitions.conf.user_ext                ----

Related Commands

ib sm configuration import

Notes

N/A


ib sm partition-config-merge

ib sm partition-config-merge

Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm partition-config-merge

Related Commands

ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext

Notes

The SM must be running for this command to work.


ib sm sharp enable

ib sm sharp enable

no ib sm sharp enable

Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.

The no form disables NVIDIA SHARP on all supporting switches.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm sharp enable

Related Commands

show ib sm sharp

Notes

It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.


ib sm sharp ignore

ib sm sharp ignore

No NVIDIA SHARP support.

This command does not change the current switch configuration. If NVIDIA SHARP is enabled on the switch, it will remain enabled. If it is disabled on the switch, it will remain disabled.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sm sharp ignore

Related Commands

show ib sm sharp

Notes

It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.


show ib sm sharp

show ib sm sharp

Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sm sharp
ignore

Related Commands

ib sm sharp enable

ib sm sharp ignore

Notes

N/A


HCA Commands

ib hca-vl15-window

ib hca-vl15-window <value>

no ib hca-vl15-window

Sets the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

value

1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
UFM-APL (config) # ib hca-vl15-window 6

Related Commands

show ib hca-vl15-window

Notes

UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration


show ib hca-vl15-window

show ib hca-vl15-window

Displays the configured HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Enable

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib hca-vl15-window
/dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0:
  Running configuration: default
 
/dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf1:
  Running configuration: default

Related Commands

ib hca-vl15-window

Notes

The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration


Partition

ib partition management defmember

ib partition management defmember <type>

no ib partition management defmember

Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

type

  • full – full membership

  • limited – limited membership

Default

Full membership

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib partition management defmember limited

Related Commands

show ib partition

Notes

  • The defmember setting controls the ability of end nodes to communicate over the management partition

  • It is not possible to modify the defmember in case OpenSM or UFM are running


show ib partition

show ib partition

Displays partition information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

enable

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib partition
 
  management:
    Default membership: full

Related Commands

ib partition management defmember

Notes

N/A


NVIDIA SHARP

ib sharp enable

ib sharp enable

no ib sharp enable

Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.

The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp allocation enable

ib sharp allocation enable

no ib sharp allocation enable

Enables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.

The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp allocation enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes


ib sharp smx-protocol

ib sharp smx-protocol {sockets | ucx}

no ib sharp smx-protocol

Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.

The no form of the command restores the network protocol to default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

sockets

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp smx-protocol ucx

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp topology-api enable

ib sharp topology-api enable

no ib sharp topology-api enable

Enables the SHARP topology API.

The no form of the command disables the SHARP topology API.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.4.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp topology-api enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


show ib sharp

show ib sharp

Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Updated the output to reflect the new settings

1.4.0

First release

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # show ib sharp
   Enabled:                 No
   Allocation:              No
   SMX protocol:            sockets
   Topology API:            No
   Dump files generation:   Yes
   Dynamic tree allocation: No
   Dynamic tree algorithm:  0
   IB QPC SL:               0
   IB SAT QPC SL:           1

Related Commands

N/A

Notes

N/A


ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

no ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

Enables dumping SHARP's internal state to files

The no form of the command disables dumping SHARP's internal state to files

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disable

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp dump-files-generation enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

no ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

Enables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job

The no form of the command disables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enable

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm <0-1>

no ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism

The no form of the command restores the algorithm used by the dynamic tree mechanism to default

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>

ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>

no ib sharp ib-qpc-sl

Set the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication

The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication to default

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp ib-qpc-sl 1

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A


ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>

ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>

no ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl

Sets the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication

The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication to default

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.6.0

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ufmapl (config) # ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl 1

Related Commands

show ib sharp

Notes

N/A
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 30, 2025.
content here