UFM Commands
ufm start
ufm start
no ufm start
Starts UFM.
The no form of the command stops UFM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.1
Example
Related Commands
show ufm status
Notes
show ufm status
show ufm status
Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.2
Updated command output
1.4.0
First release
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
The process status can be one of the below:
ufm license install
ufm license install <url>
Installs a UFM license file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
url
https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm license delete
show ufm license
Notes
ufm license delete
ufm license delete <filename>
Deletes a UFM license file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
filename
UFM license filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm license install
show ufm license
Notes
show ufm license
show ufm license
Displays UFM license information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm license install
ufm license delete
Notes
show files ufm-license
show files ufm-license
Displays a list of UFM license files
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm license delete
Notes
ufm configuration delete
ufm configuration delete <zip-file>
Deletes a configuration zip file from the hard drive.
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zip filename to delete
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration fetch
Notes
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration export [<zip-file>]
Exports UFM configuration to a file (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
zip-file
UFM configuration of exporting the zip file
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration delete
ufm configuration fetch
Notes
If no zip file is provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-config-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-config-20130327-153314.zip)
ufm configuration fetch
ufm configuration fetch <url>
Downloads UFM configuration files from a remote host or a USB device.
Syntax Description
url
The URL path from where the configuration file can be downloaded.
https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration delete
Notes
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration import <zip-file> [upgrade]
Imports UFM configuration from a file (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
zip-file
Zip filename from which to import
upgrade
Imports UFM-SDN Appliance configuration from a previous version and upgrades it to the latest one
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration delete
ufm configuration fetch
Notes
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration upload <filename> <url>
Uploads UFM configuration to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).
Syntax Description
filename
The UFM configuration of uploading the file name
url
The URL path from where the configuration file can be uploaded. Supported formats: https, scp and sftp. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration delete
Notes
show files ufm-configuration
show files ufm-configuration
Displays a list of UFM configuration zip archives.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm data reset
ufm data reset
Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
This command is available in standalone mode only. For resetting UFM in HA mode, refer to no ufm ha.
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
no ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
Enables monitoring of the management interface.
The no form of the command disables monitoring of the management interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>
Configures the management interface monitoring interval.
Syntax Description
time
The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.
Default
10 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface
ufm mgmt-interface <interface>
Configures the management interface to be monitored.
Syntax Description
interface
Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eno8303, eno8403)
Default
eno8303
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
show ufm mgmt-interface
Notes
N/A
show ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface
Displays the management interface settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface
Notes
show ufm logging
show ufm logging
Displays logging configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Enable
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm logging syslog enable
ufm logging syslog enable
no ufm logging syslog enable
Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.
The no form of the command disables sending UFM logs to syslog.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog
ufm logging syslog <host:port>
no ufm logging syslog
Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.
The no form of the command sends UFM logs to the local syslog server.
Syntax Description
port
Remote syslog hostname and port
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
Send UFM log messages to a syslog server
The no form of the command disables sending UFM log messages to a syslog server
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.
The no form disables the ability to log UFM event messages to syslog server
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging level
ufm logging level <log-level>
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
Syntax Description
log-level
Default
WARNING
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client mode <http | https-client-authentication>
Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.
Syntax Description
https
HTTPS access
https-client-authentication
HTTPS access with client authentication
Default
https
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client client-authentication
ufm web-client associate-user
Notes
ufm web-client associate-user
ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
no ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.
The no form of the command disassociates client certificate subject alternative name from a UFM user.
Syntax Description
san
Client certificate subject alternative name
username
UFM username
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authentication
Notes
show ufm web-client
show ufm web-client
Displays UFM web client settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
enable
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authentication
ufm web-client associate-user
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.
The no form of the command disables the feature.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.
The no form of the command clears the root/intermediate certificate auto-refresh settings.
Syntax Description
download-url
Download URL for root/intermediate certificate
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.
The no form of the command clears the server and bootstrap certificates auto-refresh settings.
Syntax Description
url
https and sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
thumbprint
Server certificate thumbprint
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm web-client
Notes
ufm track-conf-changes enable
ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable
Enables UFM configuration changes tracking
The no form of the command disables UFM configuration changes tracking
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm track-conf-changes
Notes
show ufm track-conf-changes
show ufm track-conf-changes
Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable
Notes
ufm ha
ufm ha [failover | takeover]
Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.
Syntax Description
failover
Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine
takeover
Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.1
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm ha configure
ufm ha configure <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <virtual ip> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha
Applies HA configuration.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
Syntax Description
node-role
Master or standby
local-primary-ip
Local node primary IP address
peer-primary-ip
Peer node primary IP address
local-secondary-ip
Local node secondary IP address
peer-secondary-ip
Peer node secondary IP address
virtual ip
Virtual IP used for accessing the active (master) machine
hacluster-pwd
hacluster user password
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm ha configure dual-subnet
ufm ha configure dual-subnet <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha
Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
Syntax Description
node-role
Master or standby
local-primary-ip
Local node primary IP address
peer-primary-ip
Peer node primary IP address
local-secondary-ip
Local node secondary IP address
peer-secondary-ip
Peer node secondary IP address
hacluster-pwd
hacluster user password
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.4.0
Example
Related Commands
Notes
ufm ha-nodes
ufm ha-nodes <master hostname> <standby hostname>
no ufm ha-nodes
Sets the HA nodes information in UFM configuration.
The no form of the commands clears the HA nodes information from the UFM configuration.
Syntax Description
master hostname
The originally set master node hostname.
standby hostname
The originally set standby node hostname.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm ha-nodes
Notes
show ufm ha-nodes
show ufm ha-nodes
Shows the UFM HA configuration that is set in UFM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.5.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm ha-nodes
Notes
N/A
ufm multi-port-sm
ufm multi-port-sm enable
ufm multi-port-sm ha-enable
no ufm multi-port-sm enable
Enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
The no form of the command disables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
Syntax Description
enable – enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs
ha-enable – enables multi-port SM with high availability
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
show ufm multi-port-sm
Notes
show ufm multi-port-sm
show ufm multi-port-sm
Displays whether configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs is enabled.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes
ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
no ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
Sets additional fabric interfaces for OpenSM.
Clears the additional fabric interfaces list.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes
show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
Displays the additional fabric interfaces list used by OpenSM.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
1.6.0
Example
Related Commands
ufm multi-port-sm enable
Notes