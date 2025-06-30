UFM Enterprise Appliance Upgrade

Note

This is the recommended upgrade procedure, which involves upgrading all UFM Enterprise appliance software components and operating system. For additional upgrade procedures of specific software components, please refer to Appendix - Software Components Upgrade.

As of UFM Enterprise Appliance version 1.5.0, upgrading the appliance on HA supports an in-service upgrade, meaning UFM can continue running during the steps of the upgrade, and there is no need to stop UFM before the upgrade.